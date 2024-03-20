Sunak hails Varadkar’s ‘dedicated service’ as Taoiseach announces plan to quit

Rishi Sunak praised Leo Varadkar for his “dedicated service” after the Taoiseach announced his plan to step down.

Mr Varadkar quit as Fine Gael leader and will step down as Ireland’s prime minister when a successor is selected.

The UK Prime Minister offered Mr Varadkar his best wishes for the future and said he looked forward to working with his successor.

My thanks go to @LeoVaradkar for his dedicated service over the years. We’ve worked closely on a number of issues including the recent restoration of institutions in Northern Ireland. My best wishes to him in the future and I look forward to working with his successor. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 20, 2024

Mr Varadkar’s first term as Taoiseach from 2017 to 2020 came at the height of the Brexit wrangles between the UK and European Union when he played an instrumental role as leader of the EU member most directly affected by the British departure.

His return in 2022 came when there was a more conciliatory relationship between the UK and Brussels, including the Windsor Framework deal on Northern Ireland agreed by Mr Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in 2023.

Mr Sunak said he had worked closely with Mr Varadkar on a number of issues, including efforts to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The Prime Minister thanked Mr Varadkar for his “dedicated service over the years”.

“We’ve worked closely on a number of issues including the recent restoration of institutions in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“My best wishes to him in the future and I look forward to working with his successor.”

Sir Keir Starmer said: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I pay tribute to Leo Varadkar for his years of service to the people of Ireland.

“Through a period of change in Anglo-Irish relations, his commitment to the Good Friday Agreement has been absolute. I wish him well for the future.”