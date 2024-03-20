Three US prison officers shot as gunman helps inmate escape from hospital

A gunman staged a brazen attack to free a prison inmate from an Idaho hospital overnight, shooting and seriously wounding two corrections officers, US police said.

A third prison officer was also shot and wounded when arriving police mistook them for the suspect and opened fire.

One officer is in a critical but stable condition, another has serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the third was not seriously injured when mistakenly shot by an arriving Boise police officer, a spokesperson said.

(1/3) An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway after an incident at Saint Alphonsus early this morning. Officers have secured the scene. Boise Police are looking for two outstanding suspects traveling in a grey four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic with ID plates. pic.twitter.com/Km3mdKw7XP — Boise PD (@BoisePD) March 20, 2024

The gunfire happened after prison officers took inmate Skylar Meade to St Alphonse hospital for medical treatment at 2.15am. As they were preparing to return to the jail, an unknown suspect began shooting at officers, striking two of them.

Boise police responded to the incident and one officer fired at an armed person near the entrance, who was later determined to be a corrections officer.

The search continues for Meade and the accomplice, who are believed to have left the area in a grey sedan with Idaho plates.