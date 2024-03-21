Call for suspension of all police and staff accused of violence against women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Call for suspension of all police and staff accused of violence against women

By Press Association
Currently there is no obligation on police forces to suspend officers or staff facing allegations of violence against women and girls (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Currently there is no obligation on police forces to suspend officers or staff facing allegations of violence against women and girls (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A petition with more than 50,000 signatures calling for police officers and staff accused of violence against women and girls to be suspended while claims are investigated has been delivered to Downing Street by a women’s charity.

Refuge took the document to Westminster on Thursday, a year to the day since a damning review by Baroness Louise Casey found that Britain’s largest police force is institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic.

The charity, which supports victims of domestic abuse, submitted the document as part of its Remove the Rot campaign.

Baroness Louise Casey
The petition was delivered a year on since the publication of the damning review of culture and standards in the Metropolitan Police by Baroness Casey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Under current procedures, there is no obligation for police forces to suspend officers or staff being investigated for allegations of violence against women and girls.

Abigail Ampofo, interim chief executive of Refuge, said: “It is deeply shocking to Refuge that it is not currently mandatory for police officers and staff to be suspended, pending investigation, when they are accused of violence against women and girls.

“In any other profession, suspension would be the norm, as would frequent vetting, so what makes policing any different?

“As an institution who are supposed to protect the public from harm, the police should be held to the highest of standards and any allegations of abuse against officers should be treated with the utmost seriousness.

“At Refuge, it is our hope that this petition, signed by so many people, will show the Home Secretary that enough is enough.

“It is time that we remove the rot from police forces across the country and start restoring women’s trust in policing to protect them.”

Earlier this month an inquiry by Lady Elish Angiolini found that a series of red flags were missed about serial sex offender Wayne Couzens before he went on to murder.

Wayne Couzens
Wayne Couzens was able to work in three police forces despite a 20-year history of alleged sexual offending and deviant behaviour, plus spiralling debts (Metropolitan Police/PA)

In response the Home Office announced that all officers charged with indictable offences – the most serious crimes that can only be dealt with by crown courts – would be automatically suspended from duty.

But this would not include alleged offences such as indecent exposure, with police chiefs having the power to decide whether to suspend in those cases.

The move does not extend to police staff, and only applies once criminal charges have been brought.

According to Refuge, around a quarter of police officers and staff facing such accusations were suspended from duty last year while the claims were investigated.

It obtained data from 26 forces in England and Wales under the Freedom of Information Act that showed there were VAWG-related misconduct or gross misconduct across those forces in the year to May 1 2023, and 24% of those accused were suspended.