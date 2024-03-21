Algeria to hold next election three months early in September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Algeria to hold next election three months early in September

By Press Association
Algerian president Abdelmajid Tebboune waves (Anis Belghoul/AP)
Algerian president Abdelmajid Tebboune waves (Anis Belghoul/AP)

Algeria will hold its next election on September 7, giving first-term president Abdelmajid Tebboune more than five months to campaign for a second term to lead the oil-rich north African nation.

Mr Tebboune’s office announced the date in a statement after meeting with a group that included high-ranking members of Parliament and the constitutional court as well as its independent election authority.

Only Zoubida Assoul of the Union for Change and Progress has come forward to challenge Mr Tebboune in his quest for a second term leading the country of 44 million people which is facing mounting political and economic challenges.

The announcement took the nation by surprise as elections in Algeria had been expected to take place in December 2024, raising speculation among observers about the rationale for the change.

Ms Assoul, a 67-year-old lawyer, is best known for defending political prisoners and said three weeks ago in her announcement that she was running because she felt “confident in the possibility of changing the course of things”.

Election 2024 Algeria
Algeria’s President Abdelmajid Tebboune gives a press conference (Fateh Guidoum/AP)

The ballot in September will be the first since the 78-year-old military-backed leader ascended to power in 2019.

He emerged the winner in a low-turnout election that December in the aftermath of a popular movement that led to his predecessor’s resignation.

Activists boycotted the vote and stormed polling stations to protest against the election and demand a broader overhaul of the political system.

After winning with the backing of a powerful general, Mr Tebboune vowed to meet with protesters and fight the corruption they so despised.

He initially freed some jailed youth involved in the “Hirak” protests but throughout his nearly four-and-a-half-year tenure, Algeria has ramped up punishments both for activists and for members of its once-vibrant free press who criticise the government.

Its state spending and the broader economy remain heavily reliant on oil and gas, while inflation, unemployment and food shortages continue to plague its economy, despite a natural gas revenue bump enjoyed at the start of war in Ukraine.