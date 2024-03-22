Scientists developing ‘lollipops’ that could help diagnose mouth cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists developing ‘lollipops’ that could help diagnose mouth cancer

By Press Association
Scientists are developing a lollipop that may be able to diagnose mouth cancer (Octavian Lazar/PA)
Scientists are developing “flavoured lollipops” that may be able to determine whether someone has mouth cancer without using painful and invasive methods.

At present, diagnosing mouth cancer can involve putting a flexible camera on the end of a tube through the nose or mouth and taking a biopsy for testing.

This procedure is invasive, and can be painful and time-consuming, requiring the specialist skills of an endoscopist.

Researchers say that their lollipop could be a quicker and kinder alternative that could be used in primary care setting, like GP surgeries.

The lollipop is made using a material known as smart hydrogel, which was developed by scientists at the University of Birmingham.

The idea is that patients suck on the lollipop, transferring a saliva sample into the hydrogel.

The researchers said that the hydrogel acts like a fishing net by “catching” proteins – along with salvia – that could be biomarkers of cancer.

The “net” can later be cut open in the lab to release the proteins for analysis, they added.

Dr Ruchi Gupta, associate professor of biosensors at the University of Birmingham, said: “Smart hydrogels have really exciting potential for diagnosing mouth cancer.

“They can be easily moulded into shapes as a solid to ‘catch’ proteins in saliva. We’re really excited to start the next phase of this project.

“We’re hoping that we can be the first to make a device which is much kinder for diagnosing mouth cancer for patients and easier for GPs to use.”

The project has received £350,000 in funding from Cancer Research UK and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

Dr Gupta said the team are currently looking at focus groups to determine flavours for the lollipops.

Dr Iain Foulkes, executive director of research and innovation at Cancer Research UK, said: “Biopsies and nasoendoscopy are the gold standard for diagnosing mouth cancer, but it requires great skill to carry out and can feel unpleasant for patients.

“We want an accurate, faster and kinder alternative test which can help us diagnose cases of mouth cancer sooner.

“This project is an exciting first step towards an entirely new way to identify mouth cancers earlier.

“Research like this is guiding us towards a future where people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Rachel Parsons, 52, from Coventry, needed a biopsy after being referred to Coventry University Hospital with a lump on her cheek in 2008.

The mum of five said she was unprepared for the procedure which turned out to be painful.

Mrs Parsons said: “I had no idea what a biopsy really was.

“I had the kind of injection you get at the dentists and, when it wore off, it was really sore because I’d needed stitches.”

Mrs Parsons ended up having a nine-and-a-half-hour operation to remove a cancerous tumour from her cheek and replace the skin with tissue and veins from her forearm.

She said: “The thought of putting a lollipop round your mouth instead of having a biopsy in the first instance is amazing.

“I wish something like that had existed when I was diagnosed.”