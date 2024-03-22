London tram workers to stage five-day strike in dispute over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London tram workers to stage five-day strike in dispute over pay

By Press Association
Tramlink trams stop at East Croydon station in Surrey. Members of Unite union on London Trams are set to strike (Nick Ansell/PA)
Tramlink trams stop at East Croydon station in Surrey. Members of Unite union on London Trams are set to strike (Nick Ansell/PA)

Workers who maintain trams in London are staging a five-day strike from Sunday in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite on London Trams will walk out after the union claimed other London Underground workers who perform the same roles are paid up to £10,000 more a year.

Unite said the disparity is causing Tramlink staffing shortages because workers leave as soon as a higher paid job becomes available.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “For years, Transport for London has got away with paying Tramlink engineers substantially less than their colleagues on the London Underground.

“Not any more – our members are sick of being treated as poor relations by TfL. They have Unite’s absolute support in striking for fair pay.”

TfL advised passengers to consider alternative routes and allow extra time for journeys during the strikes.

Navid Golshan, general manager for London Trams, said: “We urge Unite to continue to work with us to find a resolution and call this strike off. Customers planning to use London Trams services are urged to check before they travel.”

Normal services are expected on Sunday, with the strike starting at 8pm, but there will be no trams before 7am or after 6pm on March 25, 26 and 27. Services will start later on March 28, when the strike ends at 6am.