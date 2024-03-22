Third of people ‘feel their finances are negatively affecting mental wellbeing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third of people ‘feel their finances are negatively affecting mental wellbeing’

By Press Association
HSBC UK said people are ‘not alone’ if they feel that their financial situation is impacting their mental or emotional wellbeing (Anthony Devlin/PA)
One in three (33%) people feel their current financial situation is having a negative impact on their mental wellbeing, a survey has found.

A similar proportion (31%) said their finances are negatively impacting their emotional wellbeing, according to the research for HSBC UK.

The release of the research coincides with Debt Awareness Week (March 18-24).

Nearly one in four (24%) people who have taken out non-mortgage credit said that covering everyday living expenses was the main reason for their most recent loan.

A fifth (19%) said that an unexpected expense was behind their most recent borrowing.

Credit cards were the most common forms of borrowing among people surveyed, followed by personal loans, overdrafts and buy now pay later (BNPL) schemes.

Some people had also taken out informal loans from friends or family members.

Only around half (51%) of borrowers said they know the interest rates on their current debts.

One in nine (11%) had combined their debts into one place to make them more manageable.

Six in 10 (60%) people surveyed said that they are confident in their financial resilience and ability to handle unexpected financial expenses in the next 12 months.

And just over half (52%) reported feeling confident that they can achieve their financial goals for the next year.

Clearing debt was the top long-term financial goal in the survey, followed by saving up for a big purchase other than a house, retiring early, becoming mortgage-free and saving for a house.

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in March.

Madhu Kejriwal, head of unsecured lending at HSBC UK, said: “If you feel your financial situation is impacting your mental or emotional wellbeing, you’re not alone.

“Reaching out to your bank is a good place to start – from free ‘always on’ webinars to one-to-one financial health checks for customers and non-customers alike – we are here to help.

“And if you have debts from multiple providers, free, impartial advice from organisations like StepChange Debt Charity can also help.”

The Government-backed MoneyHelper website has tools to help people manage their money and website helpforhouseholds.campaign.gov.uk has information about support with living costs.