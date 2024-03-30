Electric rickshaw destroyed after bursting into flames near Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric rickshaw destroyed after bursting into flames near Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
An electric rickshaw caught fire outside Buckingham Gate (Greg Double/PA)
An electric rickshaw caught fire outside Buckingham Gate (Greg Double/PA)

An electric rickshaw was “totally destroyed” after it caught fire near Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Videos on social media show firefighters putting out flames while onlookers described hearing an “explosion” on Buckingham Gate.

Firefighters from Lambeth Fire Station were called to reports of a fire on Buckingham Gate at 12.44pm and the road was closed.

Greg Double, 35, from Fulham, west London, who was walking with his daughter to the playground in St James’ Park, saw the fire and posted a video of the burnt rickshaw on X, formerly Twitter.

Police van on Buckingham Gate attending a fire
Onlookers described hearing an ‘explosion’ as an electric rickshaw caught fire at Buckingham Gate (Greg Double/PA)

The video shows a blackened and broken electric rickshaw, while a firefighter used a hose to put out the flames, which Mr Double, a communications director, described as being “about four feet high”.

He told the PA news agency: “When we got to the corner of Buckingham Gate there was a fire on the pavement – it got to about four feet high and was making popping sounds.

“Fire and police were already on the scene and it was put out with minimal fuss.”

He added: “Given the location, a few people were speculating about it being terrorism or some form of protest, but it just looked like a bike on fire to me.

“I overhead one copper say it was a rickshaw that had caught fire rather then an e-bike, but driver was nowhere to be seen.”

The Metropolitan Police said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: “Police were informed of a pedicab on fire on Spur Road, SW1.

“A road closure is in place while London Fire Brigade respond. No injuries were reported.

“The fire is not believed to be suspicious or deliberate.”

A spokesman for London Fire Brigade told PA there were no injuries.

They said: “Crews were called to an electric trike rickshaw which was alight and totally destroyed by the fire.

“We sent one fire engine from Lambeth Fire Station at 12.44pm and the incident was over at 13.02pm. There were no injuries reported.”