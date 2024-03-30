Rodrigo Muniz helps Fulham salvage point at Sheff Utd after six-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Rodrigo Muniz helps Fulham salvage point at Sheff Utd after six-goal thriller

By Press Association
Rodrigo Muniz scored a late leveller for Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rodrigo Muniz scored a late leveller for Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Rodrigo Muniz’s superb stoppage-time equaliser denied Sheffield United a rare Premier League win in a six-goal thriller against Fulham at Bramall Lane.

Brazilian striker Muniz volleyed home in the third minute of added time to make it 3-3 and cap a pulsating second half which followed a tame and goalless first period.

Ben Brereton Diaz put the Blades in front and after Joao Palhinha had headed Fulham level, the Chile striker set up Oli McBurnie for the home side’s second before heading the Blades into a 3-1 lead.

But substitute Bobby Cordova-Reid reduced the deficit for Fulham with his first touch in the 86th minute and Muniz acrobatically silenced the home fans with his eighth goal in as many top-flight appearances.

The Blades, who had shipped the most goals in Premier League history after 28 matches, defended doggedly to ensure the first 45 minutes ended 0-0.

They became the first English League club to concede at least five goals in four consecutive home games in all competitions when losing 6-0 to Arsenal earlier this month.

Muniz went close to breaking the deadlock for Fulham when his sliding 38th-minute effort was pushed on to a post by Blades goalkeeper Ivo Grbic.

The Brazilian hit the woodwork again at the start of the second period as his towering header from Andreas Pereira’s deep cross bounced off the far post.

The Blades then scored the opening goal out of nowhere. Ben Osborn set McBurnie free down the left and the latter’s superb ball in across the face of goal was swept home by Brereton Diaz in the 58th minute.

The Blades’ lead lasted only four minutes as the unmarked Palhinha’s looping header from Pereira’s near-post corner drew Fulham level.

But the Blades then struck twice in as many minutes to open up a two-goal lead.

Brereton Diaz laid one on a plate for McBurnie to side-foot home from close range and the Bramall Lane roof was raised when the Chile striker headed home Gustavo Hamer’s curling cross at the far post.

A confusing VAR check immediately after the goal ruled Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno had not struck Brereton Diaz after the striker had fallen over the goal-line.

It appeared to get even better for the Blades before VAR ruled out McBurnie’s effort after Fulham had failed to clear their area as Vini Souza was ruled offside.

The Cottagers then set up a grandstand finish after Cordova-Reid fired home a low shot from the edge of the box after replacing Pereira with four minutes left.

And in the third of 14 minutes of stoppage time, Muniz launched himself at Adama Traore’s cross to smash home Fulham’s equaliser.