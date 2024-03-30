Chris Wilder frustrated as Sheffield United concede twice late on in Fulham draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Chris Wilder frustrated as Sheffield United concede twice late on in Fulham draw

By Press Association
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could not hide his disappointment after his side let slip a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Fulham at Bramall Lane.

The Blades led 3-1 with four minutes of regulation time remaining after Ben Brereton Diaz’s second-half double sandwiched Oli McBurnie’s effort.

Joao Palhinha had headed Fulham level after Brereton Diaz’s opener, while two stunning finishes from substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Rodrigo Muniz – the latter’s in stoppage time – rescued the Londoners a point.

Wilder, whose side had conceded 21 goals in their four previous home matches, said: “When you score three goals at home in the Premier League, to only get a draw, I think that’s the disappointing aspect of it.

“Obviously the narrative from everybody was home form, goals conceded and being out of the game after 25 minutes, so we had to make sure we did something about it.

“We had to get a foothold in the game, so first base was reached at half-time and the message at half-time was we just needed to show a bit more quality, more belief, enjoy the ball a little bit more, and they did.

“We scored three good goals from our point of view. The flip side is another set-piece has hurt us and then two incredible finishes get them something out of the game.”

Brereton Diaz and McBurnie, who had a second effort after the interval ruled out for offside, combined with deadly precision for the Blades’ first two goals.

Wilder added: “I’m sure if we had been able to stick those two together for a little bit more time we would have reaped the rewards of two really good players, who obviously have an understanding.”

Fulham head coach Marco Silva also admitted it had been a bitter-sweet afternoon for his side after they had dominated before Brereton Diaz’s 58th-minute opener.

Silva said: “I have to say it was an exciting game for sure for the people who were here, but I have to be honest, it was a disappointing result for us. Clearly disappointing.

“When you are dominant from the first minute like we were, the team who created more clear chances to win the game – it is disappointing.

“Of course the reaction, I have to say, as a team it was fantastic. As a team we refused to lose this game because of the way we dominated.

“We showed the quality to come back from 3-1, scoring two great goals and creating more chances even to win the game in the last minutes.”

Muniz struck the woodwork twice, either side of the interval, before Fulham fell behind and the Brazilian striker has now scored eight in as many top-flight appearances.

Silva added: “It was unlucky for him with two off the post, but he kept his composure and trusted in himself.

“He scored a great goal to help the team get a point and there’s much more to come from him.”