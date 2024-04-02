SZA and Ice Spice lead iHeartRadio Music Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SZA and Ice Spice lead iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Press Association
Ice Spice arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ice Spice arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

SZA and Ice Spice have taken home the first awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The live ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles saw US rapper and actor Ludacris host, which is set to honour Cher with the iHeart icon award and Beyonce with the iHeart innovator award.

“Two incredible women who have changed all of our lives,” Ludacris said.

The ceremony saw US rapper Ice Spice, who has collaborated with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and PinkPantheress, awarded the best new hip hop artist.

“I just want to let all the young girls know, and boys too, whoever you are, just keep chasing your dreams, keep doing you,” she said.

Meanwhile SZA – real name Solna Imani Rowe – took home three awards in the R&B category, receiving artist of the year, song for Snooze and album of the year for SOS.

“I’m grateful that we didn’t succumb to the pressure of needing to have the perfect writers, the perfect producers – we just did us and that’s a blessing,” she said.

Taylor Swift was honoured with the artist of the year award, although she did not attend the ceremony.

The ceremony also saw Avril Lavigne introduce “one of my all-time favourites” Green Day, as they were awarded the landmark award – marking the 30th anniversary of hit album Dookie and two decades since American Idiot was released.

The US band, who will kick off a world stadium tour in May, sang their new track Bobby Sox and 1994 hit Basket Case.

Other performers included Justin Timberlake, who opened the ceremony with a rendition of Selfish with an acoustic guitar, before a performance of No Angels with lively choreography.

US singer Jelly Roll, who was awarded best new artist for pop and country, performed Save Me with Lainey Wilson.

“My mama always said I had a face for radio baby,” he joked.

Ludacris described his appearance at the iHeartRadio Awards as a “full circle moment” as he got his start on the radio.

“Some of you may know me as Ludacris the rapper, some you may know me as Ted from the Fast & Furious franchise, some of you may know me as the guy on the song with Justin Bieber.

“But what you guys might not know is, I got my start on the radio in Atlanta Georgia so hosting this show is a full circle moment for me, I’m just trying to make my mama proud.”