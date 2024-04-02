Ships to leave Gaza with 240 tons of undelivered aid, Cyprus says

An official in Cyprus says aid ships that arrived in Gaza this week will return to the Mediterranean island nation carrying some 240 tons of undelivered aid after an air strike killed seven aid workers.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis said that around 100 tons of aid had been unloaded before World Central Kitchen, an international charity, suspended operations.

World Central Kitchen, an aid group, says an Israeli strike that hit its workers in Gaza killed at least seven people, including several foreigners (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Seven of the charity’s workers were killed by an apparent Israeli strike.

Cyprus has played a key role in trying to establish a maritime aid corridor to Gaza from its port city of Larnaca.

Those efforts suffered a major setback when World Central Kitchen halted operations.

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said the charity is suspending operations in Gaza out of respect for the victims as well as to review security protocols.

Israel has expressed sorrow over the deaths and vowed to carry out an independent investigation into what happened while stopping short of accepting responsibility.