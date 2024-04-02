Uvalde mayor resigns citing health issues in wake of report on school shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uvalde mayor resigns citing health issues in wake of report on school shooting

By Press Association
(AP)
(AP)

City of Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith has resigned, leaving his post in the same week the police chief of the small Texas city is expected to depart, two years after one of deadliest school shootings in US history.

Mr Smith said in a statement that he needed to focus on his health and thanked the Uvalde community for its support during his ongoing recovery from recent “unexpected health issues”. He did not elaborate.

The decision comes weeks after an independent report commissioned by the city defended the actions of local officers during the botched response by nearly 400 local, state and federal law enforcement officials to the May 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting that left 21 people dead.

Uvalde School Shooting
Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith (Sam Owens/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, File)

Uvalde City Council members were expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon and could discuss the report in a private session. Last week, the meeting was postponed with officials citing concerns for the mayor’s health.

Mr Smith’s announcement follows a recent announcement by Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez that he would be stepping down from April 6 after the city’s report found no wrongdoing by local officers who waited more than an hour to confront the teenage gunman armed with an AR-15-style weapon.

Mr Rodriguez, who was on holiday during the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting, said in a letter last month submitting his resignation that it was time for a new chapter in his career. He made no reference to the mass shooting.

The controversial report was authored by private investigator Jesse Prado, an Austin-based investigator and former police detective.

Last month, Mr Prado presented the findings of the report in a special city council meeting, prompting eruptions of anger from victims’ families and community members.