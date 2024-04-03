Police officer found not guilty in rape trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer found not guilty in rape trial

By Press Association
Sergeant David Stansbury was acquitted by a unanimous jury at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday (Ben Birchall/PA)
A police officer has been found not guilty of raping a woman at her home.

David Stansbury, 43, who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home in Plymouth, Devon, was acquitted by a unanimous jury.

Sergeant Stansbury, of Ilminster, Somerset, denied three counts of rape between October 23 and November 30 2009, in a trial that lasted three weeks.

He was found not guilty of the charges on Wednesday after a jury deliberated for six hours and 48 minutes.

Sgt Stansbury was emotional as he left the courtroom.

David Stansbury court case
David Stansbury arriving at Bristol Crown Court, where he had been charged with three counts of rape (Ben Birchall/PA)

Judge William Hart said: “Mr Stansbury you are discharged, you are free to leave the dock.”

The judge thanked the jury for their time calling it a “demanding and tense trial for everybody concerned”.

Bristol Crown Court had heard that Sgt Stansbury, who was an officer with Devon and Cornwall Police at the time, had been called to the woman’s address and took her statement after a suspect had tried to smash her door in.

The alleged victim said he returned to her home in the days following her original 999 call, when she was drunk and had drugs in her home.

The allegations against Sgt Stansbury were made when the woman was in the back of a police van after being arrested at a disturbance in 2020 and told the officers she had been assaulted.

She told the officers she did not go to the police earlier because she was afraid that as a drug and alcohol user, her family would be taken away.

Sgt Stansbury told the court that he did not rape the woman and insisted he does not remember her or the attempted break-in at her home.

During his evidence to the court, he said his accuser had “told a complete lie that’s completely ruined my life”.

Jim Pearce, assistant chief constable at Devon and Cornwall police, said: “We note the verdicts from the court today and the acquittal of David Stansbury following reports of rape.

“We do not underestimate how difficult this matter has been for all of those involved in this case.”