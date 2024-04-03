Serial sex attacker Kirk Reid to stay behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial sex attacker Kirk Reid to stay behind bars

By Press Association
Sex attacker Kirk Reid will remain in prison and cannot be moved to open conditions, the Parole Board has ruled (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Serial sex attacker Kirk Reid will remain behind bars and his bid to be moved to open prison has been rejected after a Parole Board hearing.

The former sports coach was jailed for life in 2009 for 28 attacks on 27 women, including two rapes, committed over a 12-year period between 1995 and 2007.

Sentencing judge Shani Barnes said she was convinced Reid was also responsible for a 1984 rape which was admitted in evidence but not included as a charge against him.

The latest Parole Board review for Reid was carried out between September last year and March this year.

A summary of the decision by the Parole Board panel, published on Wednesday, said it would not be safe to release Reid or to move him to open prison.

It set out risk factors including that, at the time of his crimes, the 59-year-old had believed “he could have sex as and when he wanted”.

The decision summary said: “Mr Reid had sought control over his victims, using violence and looking to exert humiliation and gain power over them.

“He had experienced difficulties in his relationships and could feel lonely as well as vengeful.

“He had also experienced problems in managing extremes of emotion, including feelings of rejection or abandonment.

“Generally, Mr Reid had not dealt well enough with life’s problems.”

However the panel found that, while in prison, Reid had taken part in programmes designed to deal with his behaviour and had a “strong motivation to pursue an offence-free life”.

The case of Reid, who stalked women mainly around the Balham, Clapham and Tooting areas of south London, sparked outrage after it emerged that he had come to the attention of police 12 times before he was arrested and charged.

The Metropolitan Police were forced to apologise to his victims after it was disclosed he was not arrested until four years after he became a suspect.