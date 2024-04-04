Wartime hero who saved famed building grins as he is honoured on 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wartime hero who saved famed building grins as he is honoured on 100th birthday

By Press Association
Ronald Brignell’s son Ian chanced upon his father’s heroic deed when searching for old photographs three months ago (Aaron Chown/PA)
A wartime hero who saved one of Wales’ most historic buildings from burning down as a teenager grinned as he was honoured on his 100th birthday, his courageous secret having recently been discovered by his family after nearly 83 years.

Ronald Brignall was just 16 years old when, during a Second World War air raid, he scaled Cardiff’s City Hall with one 12Ib (5.4kg) sandbag clamped between his teeth and another under his arm – saving the building from destruction by dousing the flames.

Mr Brignall was cheered on by fire-watchers as he climbed back up a 25ft (7.6 metre) drainpipe with a fire hose – also gripped in his teeth – to finish putting out the fire, only about 10 minutes after springing into action.

Ronald Brignall bravery honour
A 100th birthday party was held for Ronald Brignall at his care home in Sussex (Aaron Chown/PA)

The plumbing apprentice had been walking home from college on February 2 1941 when air raid sirens started and he saw a German incendiary bomb land on the roof of City Hall.

Mr Brignall’s son Ian said his “modest” father had never spoken about his wartime heroism and the family only found out three months ago – nearly 83 years later – because he had kept some newspaper cuttings from the time.

Speaking to a local paper at the time, Mr Brignall’s only comment was that his jaw was sore from carrying the sandbag and that he had ruined his suit.

A 100th birthday party was held on Thursday at the Sussex care home where Mr Brignall now lives, attended by his son, daughter and other care home residents.

The centenarian smiled as his birthday was celebrated, surrounded by birthday cards and memorabilia, including contemporary newspaper clippings, old photographs and a commendatory letter from his then-employer, who gave the young man some money to put towards a new suit.

The Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Bablin Molik, travelled to Sussex to present Mr Brignall with a framed certificate on behalf of Cardiff Council, thanking him for his “outstanding heroism” in tackling the blaze as “other incendiary bombs and anti-aircraft gunfire splinters were falling around him”.

Ronald Brignall bravery honour
Ronald Brignall’s son described him as a “modest” and “stoic” man who kept his heroic past a secret (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Brignall said: “I was only a teenager, and I didn’t have any fear.

“I just wanted to make sure the bomb didn’t do any damage to City Hall.”

After becoming an official fire-watcher, he joined the RAF in 1944, taking part in the last major airborne operation of the war (Operation Varsity) the following year as a rear-gunner on a Whitley and Halifax bomber.

Three RAF representatives handed a congratulatory letter to the Air Force veteran, who was wearing medals awarded to him as a result of his service.

Ms Molik also gave him a Welsh rugby shirt, signed by all of the players, saying she was “honoured to meet a living legend” and was delighted to present Mr Brignall with his belated honour.

Ronald Brignall bravery honour
Ronald Brignall’s only comment at the time was to complain his jaw hurt from gripping the sandbag and his suit had been ruined (Family handout/PA)

A singer performed for the care home residents, singing Elvis Presley songs and other hits from the 1950s and ’60s.

Mr Brignall’s son said he had rediscovered the old newspaper clippings when he “delved through his belongings to try and find some old photos” to display on his father’s birthday.

He said when he had asked his father why he had never told anyone about the Cardiff City Hall fire, he replied: “Well, it just never seemed relevant.”

”I think he’s a very brave, very stoic chap,” he added.

He said: “Dad’s a little frail now, as you’d expect from someone who is 100, but I know he is thrilled to have this recognition and the certificate from the council.

“It’s the perfect present on his birthday.”