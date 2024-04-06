What the papers say – April 7

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron’s warnings of famine in Gaza feature among a variety of stories in the nation’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Observer says the Royal Navy was ordered to supply aid into Gaza as Lord Cameron warned the people trapped in Gaza are on the “brink of famine”.

The Sunday Times also references Lord Cameron, who warned that Britain’s support for Israel is “not unconditional.”

The Sunday Express takes words from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has called for an end to the war in Gaza.

The Sunday Telegraph shares words from ex-ministers who say the UK is “failing to prepare for war”.

The Sun on Sunday reports Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak’s house was hit by thieves, stealing a car from the footballer’s house.

The Sunday Mirror leads with a story on the ITV show Coronation Street, in which bosses have reduced the number of actors who can appear in each storyline.

The Independent asks why the UK is giving refuge to five people from Rwanda who have been accused of genocide.

And the Daily Star Sunday says seagulls are copying humans.