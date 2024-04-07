Deputy PCC for Surrey fasts voluntarily for Ramadan to create community cohesion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Deputy PCC for Surrey fasts voluntarily for Ramadan to create community cohesion

By Press Association
Ellie Vesey-Thompson, the deputy police and crime commissioner for Surrey, has been fasting voluntarily throughout the month of Ramadan (Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey/PA)
Ellie Vesey-Thompson, the deputy police and crime commissioner for Surrey, has been fasting voluntarily throughout the month of Ramadan (Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey/PA)

The deputy police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Surrey Police has been fasting voluntarily throughout the month of Ramadan with the aim of creating cohesion in the community.

Ellie Vesey-Thompson, 29, said she undertook the challenge following a Surrey Police initiative called the Fasting Collective, where officers and staff who are not of the faith are encouraged to fast for one day during Ramadan.

After taking part in the initiative, Ms Vesey-Thompson said she wanted to fast for the month of Ramadan – which began on March 10 this year and ends on Tuesday – to understand the challenges the period may bring to those who fast while trying to complete day-to-day activities.

“For me, understanding different people’s faiths is really important and I think we would have a kinder world if we were more accepting of each other,” Ms Vesey-Thompson, who described herself as Christian, told the PA news agency.

Ellie Vesey-Thompson sitting at a table
Ellie Vesey-Thompson said the experience of fasting during Ramadan has been one of ‘peace’ and ‘gratitude’ (Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey/PA)

Ms Vesey-Thompson said her experience had led her to believe that British society is “untargeted to facilitating” those fasting for Ramadan.

She added: “So much of my day-to-day living I’ve had to adapt to do Ramadan, it’s not that the country is making that an easy thing to do.

“What I’ve noticed is how difficult it is for people to carry on with their normal jobs and to keep the focus and to do everything that’s demanded of them.

“Particularly when thinking about our police officers who are out and about, they’re quite active, it can be really challenging.”

A plate of dates and samosas
Ellie Vesey-Thompson’s iftar (fast-breaking) meal with dates and homemade samosas (Ellie Vesey-Thompson/PA)

Ms Vesey-Thompson said that members of the Muslim community thought she was “absolutely mad” for fasting voluntarily because “they know how hard it is”.

“I think it’s helped the community realise that I’m doing it because I’m intrigued to see how things are for them and the challenges that come up for them during the month,” she said.

She added that she hopes her challenge and the initiatives held by Surrey Police during Ramadan will encourage Muslims to join the force and to help the community have faith in them.

“I think it’s helped us show the community that we’re there for them, so where things like hate crime do occur, they report it,” she said.

“Sometimes that’s the challenge, if they don’t have faith, confidence or even friendship within the police, are those crimes going unreported?

Ellie Vesey-Thompson standing in front of a football pitch
Ellie Vesey-Thompson hopes the challenge will show the Muslim community that ‘we’re there for them’ (Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey/PA)

“We’re also showing them that policing is for them if that’s something they want to achieve or do.”

Ms Vesey-Thompson said that if she could summarise her experience into two words it would be “peace” and “gratitude”.

“There’s something really peaceful about getting up early in the morning and being the only person around and having some food, having time to myself,” she said.

“But the gratitude just for having food has really come through for me, particularly when we think about the rising conflict around the world and people who are fasting in warzones or people who are living in famine and don’t have reliable access to food.

“It’s made me realise how much we take for granted being able to open the fridge when we want something to eat and how others don’t have that privilege.”