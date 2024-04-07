Martin Odegaard says Arsenal do not fear Harry Kane ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Odegaard says Arsenal do not fear Harry Kane ahead of Bayern Munich clash

By Press Association
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is preparing to return to north London (Martin Rickett/PA)
Martin Odegaard insists Arsenal do not fear in-form Harry Kane ahead of his hotly-anticipated north London return with Bayern Munich.

England captain Kane will almost certainly get a hostile reception at the Emirates Stadium during Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg given his long association with fierce rivals Tottenham.

The 30-year-old has hit 38 goals in all competitions since swapping Spurs for Bavaria last summer and poses a serious threat to the Gunners’ aspirations of progressing in Europe.

Harry Kane scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for Tottenham
“(He’s) a good player, of course, and I have played against him a few times and we know the quality he has in the box and he is also good in the link up,” said Arsenal skipper Odegaard.

“We are facing a good team on Tuesday.

“I think we should respect him but I don’t think we should fear anyone and we should focus on ourselves and the quality we have in our team. And that is all.”

Kane is Tottenham’s all-time record scorer, having hit 280 goals in 435 appearances, including 14 in 19 outings against Arsenal.

Despite continuing his fine individual form in Germany, Bayern’s quest to become Bundesliga champions for a 12th successive season is effectively over.

Thomas Tuchel’s men surrendered a two-goal lead to suffer a shock 3-2 defeat at Heidenheim on Saturday and sit 16 points adrift of leaders Bayer Leverkusen with just six fixtures remaining.

“They have had some strange results in the league but if you look at the team, you can see the quality they have, and we know that, we know they are a really strong side,” said Odegaard.

“Really good individual players as well. It will be a tough battle. But we are ready.

“Every game we play there are some good challenges and we play in the best league in the world.

“They are a good team and a lot of good attacking players and it will be a big night.”

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is preparing to begin a two-legged battle with Bayern Munich
While Bayern have endured a disappointing domestic campaign, Arsenal are in a three-way tussle for the Premier League title with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Odegaard believes summer signings David Raya, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have helped the Gunners kick on after last season’s quest for glory faded away in the final weeks of the season.

“All the players who came in this season have been brilliant and just you see them getting better and better,” said the Norway international following Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Brighton.

“They give us so much.”