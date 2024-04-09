Jackie Chan reassures fans concerned about his health: ‘Don’t worry!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jackie Chan reassures fans concerned about his health: ‘Don’t worry!’

By Press Association
Jackie Chan has reassured fans concerned about his health (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Jackie Chan has reassured fans that his elderly appearance in recent photographs was for an upcoming film role.

The Hong Kong-born actor was photographed earlier this year with greying hair, sparking fans to speculate about his health.

The martial arts star addressed the speculation in a post on social media as he celebrated his 70th birthday with a series of pictures reflecting his illustrious career.

“Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health,” he wrote.

“I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry!

“It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old.

“Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character.”

The Honorary Oscar winner said he has been in the entertainment industry for 62 years but “I cherish every moment”.

“All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all.”

The Karate Kid UK Gala Premiere – London
Jackie Chan (left) and Jaden Smith (right) arriving for the UK Gala Premiere of The Karate Kid (Yui Mok/PA)

Chan did not detail what role required him to look older, but he is set to reprise his role as Mr Han in the next Karate Kid instalment alongside Ralph Macchio, star of the 1984 original.

The actor spoke about turning 70, saying “every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second”.

He added: “I’m 70 years old already? After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung, once said: ‘Being able to grow old is a fortunate thing’.

“Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

Chan starred in more than 30 martial arts films in his native Hong Kong before achieving worldwide fame in Rumble In The Bronx in 1995.

He went on to star in a string of Hollywood films including the Rush Hour trilogy, Shanghai Noon and its sequel Shanghai Knights starring Owen Wilson, Around The World In 80 Days and the Kung Fu Panda franchise alongside Jack Black.