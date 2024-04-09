Internet helped create pressure to end tampon tax, says lead campaigner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Internet helped create pressure to end tampon tax, says lead campaigner

By Press Association
Ms Coryton was made an MBE at Windsor Castle for her campaigning efforts (Ben Birchall/PA)
The lead campaigner who ended the UK tampon tax has said the internet helped bring more people together to create pressure for its removal.

Laura Coryton, founder of Stop Taxing Periods, was recognised for her services to charitable campaigning by being made an MBE at Windsor Castle.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the 30-year-old said she was proud of her role in the campaign and that it was “the highlight of my life so far”.

Laura Coryton, from London, Tampon Tax Campaigner, Author and Co-Founder, Sex Ed Matters, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Princess Royal
She said: “There’s so many campaigns before mine that were talking about tampon tax, trying to get it axed, but it wasn’t really until we could utilise the internet that we could create this.

“For example, I’m from Devon (and) one of my friends from home, his mum came and spoke to me and she said, ‘You know, I support your campaign, I think it’s really great because I used to campaign for this when I was your age.’

“And, you know, you can ignore one person in Devon, but you can’t ignore 320,000 people that sign this online petition.

“So yeah, it’s just such a privilege to be able to facilitate that. And then finally get it over the line.”

It was announced in January that consumers would no longer pay VAT on “essential and environmentally-friendly” period pants, following a separate two-year campaign.

Ms Coryton said campaigning on tampon tax had “definitely” helped to pave the way for further change, but insisted that more could still be done for women trying to access menstrual products.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Ms Coryton said campaigning on tampon tax had helped pave the way for further change (Ben Birchall/PA)

She said: “I’d like to see period products be free in public spaces – Scotland’s done that.

“Even if you go to a really rural loch in Scotland you’ll find free period products in bathrooms, and yet in inner city London we don’t see them.

“Period products are just as essential as toilet paper.”

Ms Coryton added her social enterprise Sex Ed Matters had received a grant from the Government to develop a new artificial intelligence tool for schools and universities from September, which will help students and teachers understand the challenges around safeguarding consent.