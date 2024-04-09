‘Robust’ plan in place for Arsenal match amid terror threat – Met Police

The Metropolitan Police has said it has a “robust” policing plan in place for tonight’s Champions League match in London, amid an Islamic State terror threat.

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium will host the first leg of the Gunners’ last-eight tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

It comes as a media outlet linked to the terror group has issued a threat concerning all four of this week’s Champions League ties.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, overseeing the policing of London, said the terrorism threat remains at “substantial” ahead of the match.

“The UK terrorism threat level remains at ‘substantial’ meaning an attack is likely, and we work closely with colleagues from across Counter Terrorism Policing in planning for events here in London, to take into account any relevant information that could help us to keep those attending safe,” he said.

“We’re aware of online and media reports in relation to calls to target matches across Europe and here in London. However, I want to reassure the public that we have a robust policing plan in place for tonight’s match and we continue to work closely alongside the club’s security team to ensure that the match passes peacefully.

“As ever, we ask the public to remain vigilant, and if they see anything that doesn’t look or feel right, then report it to police or security staff.”

As well as the Arsenal game, Manchester City will also play away against Real Madrid in Spain’s capital on Tuesday.

European football’s governing body Uefa has also issued a statement addressing the terror threat.

“Uefa is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s Uefa Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,” the statement said.

“All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crocus Hall concert venue outside Moscow on March 22 in which 144 people were killed.