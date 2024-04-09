Thomas Tuchel angry as referee chooses not to punish ‘kid’s mistake’ by Gabriel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Tuchel angry as referee chooses not to punish ‘kid’s mistake’ by Gabriel

By Press Association
Thomas Tuchel, left, expresses his frustration to the fourth official (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel, left, expresses his frustration to the fourth official (John Walton/PA)

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel fumed at the referee’s explanation for allowing Arsenal to escape punishment for a “kid’s mistake” during an exhilarating Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Bayern felt they were denied a clear penalty in the 66th minute of the breathless 2-2 draw at Emirates Stadium after Gunners defender Gabriel inexplicably picked up the ball following a David Raya goal kick.

Swedish match official Glenn Nyberg reportedly opted against awarding a spot-kick due the bizarre nature of the incident, with his on-field explanation branded “horrible” by former Chelsea manager Tuchel.

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, right, speaks to referee Glenn Nyberg
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, right, speaks to referee Glenn Nyberg (John Walton/PA)

Six-time European champions Bayern led 2-1 at that stage before Gunners substitute Leandro Trossard levelled the tie ahead of next week’s return match in Munich.

“The referee made a huge mistake,” said Tuchel.

“I know it was a crazy situation. They put the ball down, he whistles and the defender takes the ball with his hands.

“What makes us really angry is the explanation on the pitch. He told our players it was a ‘kid’s mistake’ and he won’t give a penalty for that in a Champions League quarter-final.

“It’s a horrible, horrible explanation. Kid’s mistake, adult’s mistake, whatever – we feel angry because it was a huge decision against us.”

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, left, celebrates his goal as Arsenal's Gabriel, right, shows his frustration
Gabriel, right, escaped punishment for a ‘kid’s mistake’ (Frank Augstein/AP)

Bukayo Saka fired the hosts into a 12th-minute lead on a raucous north London evening.

But former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry equalised before a penalty from ex-Tottenham striker Harry Kane turned the match in the Bavarians’ favour.

Trossard equalised and a helter-skelter contest threatened to have a late twist as Bayern substitute Kingsley Coman hit a post in the 90th minute before Saka was denied an added-time spot-kick after tumbling under a challenge from visiting goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who offered no opinion on the Saka incident, rued a big chance missed by Ben White at 1-0 and defensive errors but remained upbeat about progressing to the last four.

“We started the game really well, we were dominant, we played in the opponents’ half,” he said.

Bukayo Saka, left, goes down under the challenge of Manuel Neuer
Bukayo Saka, left, goes down under the challenge of Manuel Neuer (John Walton/PA)

“We generated some momentum, scored the first goal and then it’s a critical moment of the match, Ben White is in front of Neuer to make it 2-0 and we have to put the ball in the back of the net and it becomes a different moment.

“And then in Champions League you cannot give anything to the opponent.

“We have given them two goals today and when you have this situation they are going to punish you.

“In a certain way we are alive and we’ve done what we had to do when the game became very difficult for us but as well as understanding that, we have to step up the level in certain aspects of the game.

“I sense the belief there, we are going to go to Munich and have the chance to win it and we’re going to be better in certain areas and that’s how we are going to prepare it.”