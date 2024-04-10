William makes Aston Villa joke as he praises retiring Lioness Rachel Daly

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to England Lioness Rachel Daly who has announced her retirement from international football.

William, who is president of the Football Association, highlighted her “unforgettable performances” for the national team and suggested she would now focus her efforts on club football.

Daly was part of the Lionesses’ European Championship-winning side in 2022, where she started every game in the tournament.

Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now! W https://t.co/JXmadhxW7L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2024

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the prince said: “Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now! W”.

William, who is a life-long fan of Premier League and Women’s Super League club Aston Villa, signed the post with his initial, indicating he wrote the message personally.

Daly, 32, who has played for Aston Villa since 2022, won 84 caps for England, scoring 16 goals.

84 caps, 16 goals and countless memories in an England shirt. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✨ Congratulations on an amazing international career, @RachelDaly3. We will miss you! ❤️ https://t.co/sfNZRruq70 — Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 10, 2024

“I would love nothing more than to play for England forever, but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage,” she posted on Instagram.

“While today is an extremely difficult day for me, it is also one filled with reflection and immense gratitude.

“Playing for and representing England has been the greatest honour.

“During my eight years as a Lioness, I’ve always pursued success and winning football matches, while playing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance.

William with Daly, second left, and her England teammates holding football jersey bearing the names of his three children (PA)

“It has been the greatest honour to represent my family, my team-mates and the entire country. I have a lot of incredible memories during my time with England that have been pivotal moments.

“Winning the Euros and then reaching the World Cup final changed a lot for me, not only as a footballer but as a person.

“I’m so fortunate that I’ve been able to share that with so many remarkable people throughout my journey.

“I have made special friendships that will last a lifetime. I will be eternally grateful to have been given the opportunity to wear the England badge with immense pride over the past eight years.

“I am very fortunate to have played a small part in making history with the Lionesses and I feel now is the right time to pass on that baton to the next generation and be England’s number one fan from the stands!”