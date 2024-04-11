Boy, 16, stabbed to death by drug dealer who tried to rob him, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boy, 16, stabbed to death by drug dealer who tried to rob him, court told

By Press Association
16-year old Andy Wood (Family handout/Essex Police)
16-year old Andy Wood (Family handout/Essex Police)

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck and killed by a balaclava-clad drug dealer who set out to rob him as he was “selling on his patch”, a court heard.

Andy Wood was killed by a single stab wound which penetrated his neck by 7.5cm, cutting his jugular vein and causing “uncontrollable bleeding”, said prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC.

The barrister described the blow as being “delivered with force and intent”.

He said that Mr Wood collapsed not far from where he was stabbed in Waterson Vale in Chelmsford, Essex, on the night of February 12 last year, and later died.

Mr Paxton told Chelmsford Crown Court that 19-year-old Elijah Clark, who denies Mr Wood’s murder, fled the scene taking the “military style” knife he used with him and disposing of it.

He said Clark, who was arrested at his home address “within an hour or so of that murder”, has not revealed where the knife is.

The prosecutor said Clark had arranged to buy drugs from Mr Wood then turned up wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife.

“This was about the defendant, Mr Clark, setting out to rob Andy Wood and demonstrate his authority and he did so we suggest, to use his words, with a Rambo tucked,” said Mr Paxton.

He said Clark saw Mr Wood as an “interloper” who “turned up selling on his patch”.

Mr Paxton said that during the incident, Clark said to a friend of Mr Wood who was also present “do you know who I am?”

“We suggest (Clark) saw himself as something of a drug dealer with a status and a standing he was keen to record,” said Mr Paxton.

“That may well be why when Andy Wood turned up – sending out his marketing deal drug messages – the defendant went out with, as he calls it, his Rambo tucked, to rob Andy Wood of the drugs and to teach him a lesson.”

He said Clark had previously been caught in possession of a machete at Northolt station in London in June 2022.

The barrister said Mr Wood had been described as a “bit of a hippy who loved skateboarding”.

Mr Paxton said Clark is expected to say he was acting in self-defence.

Clark, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, denies murder.

He also denies an alternative charge of manslaughter, and he denies having a bladed article and the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Mr Wood’s friend.

The trial continues.