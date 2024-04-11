Harry ‘honoured’ artists have contributed to Sentebale fundraising auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Harry ‘honoured’ artists have contributed to Sentebale fundraising auction

By Press Association
Harry co-founded the Sentebale charity in 2006 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Harry co-founded the Sentebale charity in 2006 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duke of Sussex said he is “honoured” that acclaimed artists have contributed their work to a fundraising auction supporting his Sentebale charity.

The auction, hosted by Sotheby’s, features works including a wooden mask made by Yinka Shonibare, a painting by Nelson Makamo and portraits shot by Camila Falquez.

Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho co-founded Sentebale in 2006 as a response to the needs of children and young people living in the southern African nation.

A wooden mask by Yinka Shonibare CBE is one of the items on sale at auction
Hybrid Mask (Punu) III by Yinka Shonibare (Sentebale/PA)

Proceeds from the audition will go towards the charity’s work including supporting the care of young people living with HIV, Aids and mental health issues, and training related to career development, entrepreneurship and education.

The charity has since expanded its operations to include Botswana.

In his 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry spoke about his love for southern Africa and how his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, inspired his charitable work there.

Of his work in Africa, the duke told the documentary: “I was 18 years old and I wanted to go and somehow carry my Mum’s torch and try to keep her legacy alive and try to make her proud.”

The charity’s name, Sentebale, means forget-me-not in the Sesotho language of Lesotho and represents a pledge to remember and help vulnerable children.

A portrait of Arewa Basit, shot by Camila Falquez, is being offered as part of the benefit auction
A portrait of Arewa Basit, shot by Camila Falquez (Sentebale/PA)

In a joint statement, the duke and Prince Seeiso said: “At the intersection of this incredible roster of artists is a reminder of the resilience, identity, and power we strive to instil in those we serve, echoing the very essence of ‘forget-me-not’, which Sentebale means in Sesotho.

“We are so honoured that these artists are contributing their work in support of ours, as we engage with children, young people and their communities in Lesotho and Botswana in forging sustainable solutions for a brighter, more inclusive future.”

The charity’s first benefit auction is online until 7pm BST on April 25 at sothebys.com/en/buy/auction/2024/sentebale-benefit-auction-hosted-by-sothebys.