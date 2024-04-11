Kate apologises for ‘confusion’ after digitally editing family photo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate apologises for ‘confusion’ after digitally editing family photo

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales has apologised over the edited photo of her with her children (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Princess of Wales has apologised over the edited photo of her with her children (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Princess of Wales posed with her children for a family photo – the first to be issued since Kate’s abdominal surgery – to mark Mother’s Day.

Evaluation: Digitally altered

Kate personally apologised for the “confusion” over the digitally altered family photograph, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

The facts

The photograph of Kate and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales, was the first to be issued since the princess’s abdominal surgery and was released at 9am on Sunday March 10 by Kensington Palace to mark Mother’s Day.

But it was withdrawn with a “kill” notice by international picture agencies hours later – and by the UK and Ireland’s national news agency PA Media on March 11 – because of suspicions it had been manipulated.

Later on Monday, Kate personally apologised for the “confusion” over the digitally altered family photograph released by Kensington Palace, signed “C”.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Metadata attached to the original image supplied to PA Media by the Palace showed the image had been saved in photo editing software Adobe Photoshop twice – first at 9.54pm on Friday and then again at 9.39am on Saturday. Both saves appear to have been made on an Apple Mac but it was unclear whether it was the same device on each occasion.

Concerns were initially raised over a missing part of Princess Charlotte’s sleeve and the misaligned edge of her skirt, with other speculation including the positioning of Kate’s zip.

US news agency AP said “while there was no suggestion the image was fake”, it added “close study of the image revealed inconsistencies that suggested it had been altered, for instance in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand with the sleeve of her sweater”.

Reuters said part of the sleeve of Kate’s daughter’s cardigan did not line up properly, suggesting that the image had been altered.

International news agencies Getty Images, AFP and EPA also withdrew the image.

[pa_oembed = 03447cd4c19b3f2c23fd85be769b7dd5]

The PA news agency withdrew the image at 10.07am on Monday, saying: “We became aware of concerns about the image and we carried a report about it last night, and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service.”

Kate’s apology was posted on X at 10.28am on Monday.

[pa_oembed = d1cc589123d90421c60532d540b9596f]

Despite calls for the original to be published, Kensington Palace told PA it would not be reissuing the unedited photograph of Kate and her children.

Kate underwent surgery at the London Clinic on January 16, but details of her condition have been kept private, and she is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

Links

Original image and post on X (archived)

The Princess of Wales’ apology on X (archived)

AP’s explanation why it retracted the image (archived)

Reuters’ explanation why it retracted the image (archived)

Getty Images’ picture kill notice on the Manchester Evening News (archived)

AFP’s explanation of why it retracted the image (archived)

EPA’s picture kill (archived)

Daily Mail story on PA withdrawing the image (archived)

BBC News story on Kate’s abdominal surgery (archived)