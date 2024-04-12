Three in custody after series of arrests in Coventry double murder probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three in custody after series of arrests in Coventry double murder probe

By Press Association
Murder victims Daniel Shaw and Johnny Robbins (West Midlands Police/PA)
Three suspects are being questioned in connection with the murders of two men in Coventry six years ago.

Johnny Robbins, 33, disappeared on March 21 2018, and is believed to have been tortured before being murdered.

Mr Robbins’ death has been linked by detectives to the murder of Daniel Shaw, 28, who was found with gunshot injuries to his chest in Copland Place, Tile Hill, four days after Mr Robbins was last seen.

A third man, Ryan Hobday, aged 28, is wanted in connection with the deaths but police believe he too may also have been murdered.

West Midlands Police said six men have this week been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while two women and two men have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Three of the men arrested were held on Thursday and Friday and are still in custody, while the other seven suspects arrested have been released on bail while the investigation continues.

All those held are aged in their 20s and 30s and were arrested at locations across the Midlands, including Coventry and Warwickshire.

In a statement issued through West Midlands Police, Mr Robbins’ mother Ginnie said: “We’ve been in a very long and black tunnel for six long and painful years.

“There’s still a long way to go but we are very confident in the job the homicide team are doing to get justice for our very much loved and dearly missed Johnny.”

Mr Shaw’s sister Blossom said: “It is uplifting as a family to finally see, after six years, some positive progress in the investigation into Daniel’s murder.

“We truly hope we can get some justice for Dan and our thoughts are with him always.”

Deputy senior investigating officer Jenny Birch said: “These are significant arrests that have been some time in the planning.

“We are absolutely committed to establishing the truth behind what happened to Johnny and Daniel.

“While we have made good progress in recent months, it’s still really important that anyone who has information on the murders gets in touch.

“Six years have passed, and allegiances change. Do the right thing, and pick up the phone and tell us what you know.”