Three in custody after series of arrests in Coventry double murder probe

Three suspects are being questioned in connection with the murders of two men in Coventry six years ago.

Johnny Robbins, 33, disappeared on March 21 2018, and is believed to have been tortured before being murdered.

Mr Robbins’ death has been linked by detectives to the murder of Daniel Shaw, 28, who was found with gunshot injuries to his chest in Copland Place, Tile Hill, four days after Mr Robbins was last seen.

A third man, Ryan Hobday, aged 28, is wanted in connection with the deaths but police believe he too may also have been murdered.

West Midlands Police said six men have this week been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, while two women and two men have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Three of the men arrested were held on Thursday and Friday and are still in custody, while the other seven suspects arrested have been released on bail while the investigation continues.

All those held are aged in their 20s and 30s and were arrested at locations across the Midlands, including Coventry and Warwickshire.

In a statement issued through West Midlands Police, Mr Robbins’ mother Ginnie said: “We’ve been in a very long and black tunnel for six long and painful years.

“There’s still a long way to go but we are very confident in the job the homicide team are doing to get justice for our very much loved and dearly missed Johnny.”

Mr Shaw’s sister Blossom said: “It is uplifting as a family to finally see, after six years, some positive progress in the investigation into Daniel’s murder.

“We truly hope we can get some justice for Dan and our thoughts are with him always.”

Deputy senior investigating officer Jenny Birch said: “These are significant arrests that have been some time in the planning.

“We are absolutely committed to establishing the truth behind what happened to Johnny and Daniel.

“While we have made good progress in recent months, it’s still really important that anyone who has information on the murders gets in touch.

“Six years have passed, and allegiances change. Do the right thing, and pick up the phone and tell us what you know.”