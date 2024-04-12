Victim’s children voice fears as review of murderer’s release moves forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim’s children voice fears as review of murderer’s release moves forward

By Press Association
Victor Farrant was jailed for life (PA)
Victor Farrant was jailed for life (PA)

The children of a woman killed by a murderer serving a whole-life sentence have warned he “poses a clear and present threat to the public” as discussions on his release move to the next stage.

Victor Farrant was jailed for life at Winchester Crown Court in 1998 for the murder of former girlfriend Glenda Hoskins, 44, and the attempted murder of Ann Fidler, 45.

Sentencing him, Mr Justice Butterfield said that he was so dangerous that he should “never be released”.

But the family of Mrs Hoskins revealed last month they had been contacted by officials who said that Farrant was being considered for compassionate leave as he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and could have months to live.

Victor Farrant prison release
Glenda Hoskins was murdered in 1995 (PA)

The Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) met earlier this week to look at the case which the family say has been passed on to the prison governor to decide whether to make a formal application for his release.

Mrs Hoskins’ three children Iain, Katie and David Hoskins said in a statement released to the PA news agency: “We, as Glenda’s children are extremely grateful for the support of the general public who have either commented on news articles, phoned into radio stations or have contacted us directly and all unequivocally oppose Farrant’s release on compassionate grounds.

“We are all massively grateful for the support of MPs Penny Mordaunt, Kim Johnson and Flick Drummond who have spoken out publicly and written to Alex Chalk.

“Our position remains that Victor Farrant, if released, poses a clear and present threat, not only to us but the public at large.

“We are saddened and angry that his release is even being considered and he has shown no remorse for his string of crimes and terrorisation of women.”

The Ministry of Justice said in a previous statement: “Glenda Hoskins’ murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with her family and friends.

“Prisoners are only released on compassionate grounds in exceptional circumstances following strict risk assessments and no formal application has yet been made in this case.”

Farrant was jailed in November 1988 for a total of 12 years for rape and other offences, but just weeks after he was released on November 7 1995, he savagely beat Ms Fidler at her home in Eastleigh, Hampshire.

Six weeks later, he murdered accountant Mrs Hoskins at her luxury waterside home in Portsmouth by pushing her under the water in the bath.

He left her body in the attic where it was found by her 15-year-old daughter Katie.

After killing Mrs Hoskins, Farrant went on the run and was eventually found in the south of France.