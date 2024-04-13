Victoria Beckham joins chorus of tributes to ‘icon’ Roberto Cavalli

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Victoria Beckham joins chorus of tributes to ‘icon’ Roberto Cavalli

By Press Association
Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to the “icon” Roberto Cavalli, after the Italian fashion designer died aged 83 (PA)
Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to the “icon” Roberto Cavalli, after the Italian fashion designer died aged 83 (PA)

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to the “icon” Roberto Cavalli after the Italian fashion designer’s death, aged 83.

Cavalli, whose death was announced by his company on Friday, became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

Former Spice Girl and fashion designer Beckham shared a tribute on her Instagram stories, posting a photo of herself holding hands with Cavalli while he had his hand raised and made the peace sign.

She wrote: “So sorry to hear the sad news of Roberto’s passing. He’ll forever be an icon.”

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani labelled Cavalli a “true artist” in a post shared by the Armani account on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Armani said: “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes.

“I have learnt with great sadness of his passing: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.”

Brazilian model Adriana Lima said alongside a picture of her and Cavalli on X: “Unapologetic in style & spirit. We lost a legend today. Rest in Peace, @Roberto_Cavalli”.

American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson wrote on the platform: “Roberto Cavalli was always one of my favorite designers. A true artist in every sense of the word!

“He made the world a more beautiful place and will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace!”

A host of celebrities including Maya Jama attended the Roberto Cavalli Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear shoot in February.

Last month, Dune actress Zendaya wore Cavalli at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

She sported a grey fringed Roberto Cavalli gown from the spring/summer 2011 collection, with a deep-V neckline and an open back.

Her Cavalli outfit at the event tapped into the resurgence of the boho trend – recently seen during Paris Fashion Week.

Last year, when Taylor Swift embarked on her long-awaited Eras tour, for the five-song section dedicated to hit album 1989, she wore a pair of beaded two-piece sets by Cavalli in magenta and green.