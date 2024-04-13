NHS chief calls out ‘unacceptable’ abuse faced by doctors and nurses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

NHS chief calls out ‘unacceptable’ abuse faced by doctors and nurses

By Press Association
Amanda Pritchard has called out the ‘unacceptable’ abuse faced by doctors and nurses (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Amanda Pritchard has called out the ‘unacceptable’ abuse faced by doctors and nurses (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The chief executive of NHS England Amanda Pritchard has called out the “unacceptable” abuse that doctors and nurses face at work and said the NHS must not be exempt from its own #MeToo movement.

According to a major survey, there were 80,000 reports of NHS staff in England being sexually harassed by patients, their relatives, members of the public or colleagues while at work last year.

The NHS Staff Survey found more than 58,000 of the 675,140 staff that responded said they had experienced sexual harassment from patients, their relatives or other members of the public in 2023.

Almost 26,000 staff also reported unwanted sexual behaviour from colleagues.

Writing in the Independent, Ms Pritchard said the NHS needs to “stamp out” this behaviour across all parts of the NHS.

“The #MeToo movement has powerfully called out this unacceptable behaviour and fuelled important discussions right across society, and the NHS must not be exempt,” Ms Pritchard wrote.

“But we can’t just call out unacceptable behaviour and move on: we need to stamp it out across all parts of the NHS.

“Such levels of abuse are difficult to comprehend when NHS staff come to work every day primarily to care for others. No one should experience sexism, sexual abuse, or assault in the NHS.”

Ms Pritchard applauded those who came forward to report the abuse and acknowledged it can be “incredibly difficult to speak up”.

Hospital stock
NHS England launched its sexual safety charter last September (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“The work we are doing in this space matters to me and should matter to everyone working in the NHS,” she said.

In September, NHS England launched its sexual safety charter which commits to enforcing a zero-tolerance approach to any unwanted sexual behaviours in the workplace.

Ms Pritchard said there are more than 300 domestic abuse and sexual violence leads in place across the NHS as part of the charter.

“We must have a robust support system in place, where staff feel empowered to speak up and report incidents every time, and while this is a hugely complex piece of work, we are making this a priority,” she said.

“We won’t solve this issue overnight, but these actions are the beginning of an important journey to end unwanted, inappropriate and harmful sexual behaviour in the NHS, and I am personally committed to helping to make that happen.”

According to the survey, reports of sexual harassment were more prevalent among ambulance staff, nursing staff and healthcare assistants.