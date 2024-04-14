Family say woman killed protecting baby in Sydney attack was a ‘beautiful human’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family say woman killed protecting baby in Sydney attack was a ‘beautiful human’

By Press Association
A woman brings flowers to an impromptu memorial at Bondi Junction in Sydney
A woman brings flowers to an impromptu memorial at Bondi Junction in Sydney

The family of a woman who died while attempting to save her baby during the Sydney stabbing attack have said she was a “beautiful human” and said the baby is “doing well”.

The attacker, who killed six people in the attack at Bondi Junction before being shot dead, was identified by police as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi from Queensland.

New South Wales Police do not think he was motivated by terrorism.

One of the victims, Ashlee Good, 38, was attempting to save her nine-month baby when she was killed. Police said the baby had undergone surgery following the attack.

(PA Graphics)

A statement obtained by Australia’s national broadcaster ABC from Ms Good’s family said: “Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human, and so much more.

“We appreciate the well wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashlee and our baby girl.”

The statement continued: “We can report that after hours of surgery yesterday, our baby is currently doing well. We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children’s Hospital.

“The two men who held and cared for our baby when Ashlee could not – words cannot express our gratitude. We are struggling to come to terms with what has occurred.”

Eyewitnesses said Ms Good attempted to save her baby after she was stabbed by passing the infant over to receive treatment.

Sky News Australia anchor Laura Jayes described the mother of the baby as an “incredible person” who “had the world at her feet”.

Ms Jayes, who said she knew the mother, told Sky News: “So many family and friends wanted to be at the hospital this afternoon, they had to take turns going in and out of the waiting room.

“Her baby went into surgery and her mum didn’t make it.”

Ms Jayes added: “She was one of those all-rounders. She was an incredible athlete. She was so smart, so beautiful.

Tactical police
Tactical police leave Westfield Shopping Centre

“She was just so excited to be a new mother, and all of that was ripped away in seconds here this afternoon.

“You want her baby to eventually know what an incredible mother her mum was.”

A witness to the stabbings said he helped the baby and mother after they were attacked.

The unnamed man told 9News Sydney: “The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed and came over with a baby and threw it at me – I was holding the baby, it looked pretty bad.

“There was a lot of blood on the floor. I hope the baby is all right.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Ms Good worked as an account executive at the software company Docusign.

She also had a master’s degree in osteopathy from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

In one of her most recent posts, Ms Good wrote on her LinkedIn page: “And just like that, seven beautiful months have passed and it’s time to return to the office.

“It’s not lost on me what a privilege it is to become a parent.

“And then to be gifted some extra time away from work to spend with your child… it’s very special.”