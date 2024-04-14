What are open access train services?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What are open access train services?

By Press Association
Britain’s rail network could see the addition of seven new open access services (Alamy/PA)
Britain’s rail network could see the addition of seven new open access services (Alamy/PA)

Britain’s rail network could see the addition of seven new open access routes.

Here the PA news agency answers 10 key question about open access services.

– How are most train services in Britain run?

By operators either in public ownership – such as Southern, TransPennine Express and ScotRail – or paid management fees by the UK Government, for example Avanti West Coast, Greater Anglia and Great Western Railway.

– What about open access services?

They are run by private companies receiving no taxpayer-funded subsidies.

– What impact does that have on those operators?

They take on all revenue risk. If they fail to attract sufficient passengers, their owners will lose money.

– How do open access operators work differently than traditional operators?

They have much more control over decisions such as what rolling stock they use and what fares they charge.

– What open access operators currently run domestic passenger services in Britain?

Grand Central, Heathrow Express, Hull Trains and Lumo.

– Can anyone start an open access train service?

Prospective operators need to secure approval from regulator the Office of Rail and Road.

– What factors determine whether an application is given the go ahead?

Among the issues considered are whether services will attract new passengers rather than just take them from other operators, whether passengers will benefit, and whether existing services will be disrupted.

– What are the benefits of open access services?

Proponents say they lead to more competition, lower fares, and innovations such as being the first operators to introduce free Wi-Fi for all passengers.

– How low are open access fares?

A report by Rail Partners found new open access operators competing on the same routes as incumbents offer fare reductions of up to 60% in the long-term.

– Are there any concerns about open access services?

Some rail experts believe operators cherry pick the most profitable routes and do not put their fare share of investment into the industry.