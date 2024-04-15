Twice as many charities report young adults needing food support for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Twice as many charities report young adults needing food support for first time

By Press Association
The number of charities seeing people aged 18-25 accessing food support has doubled in a year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The number of charities seeing young adults accessing food support for the first time has doubled in a year, according to research.

Food waste charity FareShare said its latest annual survey results showed that young people who “should be looking ahead to a brighter future” are instead “worrying about what they have to eat”.

The organisation’s 2023 survey had responses from 1,424 charities and found that 292 of them recorded people aged 18-25 accessing food support for the first time.

This was up from 140 charities out of a total of 1,223 seeing this kind of demand in the 2022 survey.

There was also a rise in the number of charities receiving requests for food support for the first time from young people in care and care leavers in 2023, at 159 compared to 50 the previous year, the organisation said.

FareShare chief executive George Wright said: “Over the past 30 years, FareShare has combatted the environmental impact of food waste by redistributing it to charities that provide other essential services which treat the root causes of food poverty, such as school clubs and community centres.

“This research shows the urgency of our mission, including supporting young people across the UK who should be looking ahead to a brighter future, not worrying about what they have to eat.

“The Government also have a key role to play. The UK lags behind Europe and the US in surplus redistribution, where tax and legislative regimes are much more favourable.

“By levelling the playing field, we can make the UK a leader in tackling food waste, and make a significant impact, both on the environment and supporting the many families across the UK in food poverty.”

The charity Action for Children said the survey results are “all the more alarming for those in or leaving the care system who often have fewer resources, smaller support networks, and no safety net” and called for the support offer for young people to “radically change” with “much more” needed to give them “the chances they need to thrive”.

A Government spokesperson said: “We are providing tailored support to help 16-24-year-olds on Universal Credit find and secure work through our youth offer, while putting more money in people’s pockets by raising the national living wage and cutting taxes.”