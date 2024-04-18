William to resume official public duties with food charity visits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William to resume official public duties with food charity visits

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales (Oli Scarff/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Oli Scarff/PA)

The Prince of Wales will return to official public duties on Thursday for the first time since his wife, the Princess of Wales, revealed her cancer diagnosis.

William is set to visit a surplus food distribution charity – Surplus to Supper – in Surrey, where he will lend a hand in the kitchen and help load prepared meals into delivery vans.

He will then travel to a youth centre in west London which benefits from the organisation’s deliveries.

The 41-year-old has spent the past three-and-a-half weeks with his wife and children for the Easter holidays, as the family took time away to process Kate’s diagnosis.

In a video message to the nation on March 22, Kate asked that time, space and privacy be afforded to her family following her chemotherapy announcement.

“I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she said, adding: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay.”

Founded in 2017, Surplus to Supper sources and distributes an average of 10 tons of food per week to food banks, schools, care homes, religious organisations and youth centres.

William will attend Sunbury Cricket Club, the charity’s headquarters, to meet volunteers who aim to bridge the gap between food waste and food poverty across Surrey and London.

“Reducing food waste has a considerable number of environmental benefits, including reducing emissions from landfill that contribute to climate change”, the Palace said, adding: “Protecting the environment for future generations is one of the Prince of Wales’s key priorities.”

William’s last public engagement came on March 19, when he visited Sheffield to promote his Homewards homelessness campaign.

Kensington Palace previously said that William would resume public engagements after the school holidays, on a reduced timetable as he continues to support Kate through her treatment.

William was seen taking his eldest son Prince George to an Aston Villa football match last week, watching his boyhood club beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in his first public outing since Kate’s announcement.

Kate’s cancer was discovered in post-operative tests following her abdominal surgery in January.