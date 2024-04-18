Sydney bishop says he ‘forgives’ alleged attacker after church stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sydney bishop says he ‘forgives’ alleged attacker after church stabbing

By Press Association
A police forensic officer at the Christ the Good Shepherd church in suburban Wakely in western Sydney, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
A bishop who was stabbed while delivering a sermon at a church in western Sydney says he has “forgiven” his alleged attacker.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and the Reverend Isaac Royel were allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old boy during an Assyrian Orthodox service, which was being streamed online, at Christ the Good Shepherd church in Wakely on Monday night.

The teenager sustained severe hand injuries when parishioners at the church overpowered him.

Father Daniel Kochou, right, gestures as he speaks with people across the road from the Christ the Good Shepherd church
He is likely to remain in an undisclosed hospital under police guard for several days and is yet to be charged.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who has been recovering in hospital, released an audio statement on Thursday saying that he was “doing fine, recovering very quickly” and that he forgave his attacker.

He used his statement to call for calm after the incident, which was Australia’s second high-profile knife attack in a week, after a man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping centre on Saturday before he was shot dead.

A man places flowers outside the Christ the Good Shepherd church (Mark Baker/AP)

He said: “The Lord Jesus never said go out and fight in the street, never said to retaliate, but to pray. And this is what I’m asking everyone to do.

“I forgive whoever has done this act. And I say to him, you are my son, I love you and I will always pray for you.

“And whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well,” the bishop added.

Rev Royel, the injured priest, left hospital on Wednesday and was interviewed by detectives at his home on Thursday, media reported.