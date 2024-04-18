Shareholders reject proposal to cut Nestle’s reliance on unhealthy products

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shareholders reject proposal to cut Nestle’s reliance on unhealthy products

By Press Association
Nestle’s shareholders have struck down a vote calling on the group to tackle its reliance on unhealthy food sales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nestle’s shareholders have struck down a proposal which could have seen the KitKat and Nescafe maker reduce its reliance on unhealthy foods and cut back on the use of salt, sugar and fats.

The company had argued that there is “nothing wrong” with people enjoying “indulgent products” in moderation.

Some 88% of shareholders voted against the proposals, while 11% voted in favour, during the group’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Switzerland on Thursday. About 1% abstained from the vote.

Nestle was facing pressure from shareholder activists through a coalition led by responsible investment charity ShareAction.

The charity’s deputy chief executive, Simon Rawson, said: “While the majority of shareholders did not support the resolution, we hope that it has encouraged them to think about the public health impacts of their investments.”

The coalition was challenging Nestle to change its sales targets in order to promote healthier eating among consumers.

Its proposal would have seen the company report sales figures for food and drinks according to how healthy they are, based on internationally accepted standards of nutrition.

It also wanted Nestle to set targets to increase the proportion of sales that come from healthier products.

But the notion was rejected by the group’s shareholders who were able to vote on it during the AGM.

Nestle said that ShareAction was “targeting the wrong company” with the campaign, as it was already making progress with its health goals where other food manufacturers are not.

It also argued that setting targets on nutritious food sales would mean weakening other segments in its food and drink portfolio, which would allow rivals to step up who were less focused on healthy eating.

Nestle Stock
Cheerios maker Nestle argued there is ‘nothing wrong’ with people enjoying indulgent foods in moderation (Steve Parsons/PA)

ShareAction’s Mr Rawson said: “While the vote we achieved today may be less than we wanted, the direction of travel is clear.

“Investors and consumers are recognising the importance of addressing the business risks and public health impacts of an industry that is heavily reliant on the sales of unhealthy food.

“They have growing expectations not only from Nestle but from all food manufacturers.”

He also argued that because the proposals required Nestle to amend its own rulebook, this element deterred some shareholders from voting in support of the notion.

More than 1,000 of Nestle’s shareholders attended the AGM in person.