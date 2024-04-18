Charity watchdog investigates woman over possible pro-Hamas news network funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity watchdog investigates woman over possible pro-Hamas news network funding

By Press Association
The charity donations were intended to provide humanitarian aid in Gaza (CPL Tim Laurence RAF/MoD/PA)
The Charity Commission is investigating a sanctioned woman over the possible misuse of charity donations to help fund a news agency that promotes the Hamas terrorist group.

The regulator said it had launched an inquiry into Aozma Sultana amid “serious concerns” that public donations meant for humanitarian aid in Gaza were instead providing financial support for Gaza Now.

Funds were raised by two companies, Aakhirah Limited and Al-Qureshi Executives – of which Ms Sultana is sole director –  that advertised a partnership with the news agency.

An appeal sought donations for emergency medication, food and shelter for those in need in the war-torn territory, the commission said.

Both the UK and US governments previously sanctioned and froze the assets of Ms Sultana and Mustafa Ayash using domestic counter-terrorism powers last month.

Ms Sultana is automatically disqualified from serving as a trustee or holding any senior management positions for any charity as part of these sanctions.

Established in 2006, Gaza Now is a news agency based in the Palestinian territory which has seen a growth in popularity since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October.

It has been accused of taking a pro-Hamas stance on the conflict.

The inquiry will look at what activities undertaken by Ms Sultana or the companies are relevant to the commission, and how the charitable funds were raised and used to see whether they can be fully accounted for.

A report into the inquiry’s findings will be published in due course.

Ms Sultana and Gaza Now have been contacted for comment.