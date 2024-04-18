Younger children increasingly online and unsupervised, Ofcom says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Younger children increasingly online and unsupervised, Ofcom says

By Press Association
File photo dated 26/05/22 of a child using a laptop computer. Young people are contacting Childline about AI-generated child sexual abuse material, the NSPCC has said as it announced a new partnership aimed at championing child safety during the development of new AI technology. The children’s charity said young people had also contacted Childline about harm linked to generative AI, including the spread of misinformation and bullying. Issue date: Thursday January 25, 2024.
Infant school children are increasingly online and being given more digital independence by their parents, according to a new study from Ofcom.

The communications regulator said around a quarter (24%) of five-to-seven-year-olds now own a smartphone, and three-quarters use a tablet computer.

In its annual study of children’s relationship with the media and online worlds, Ofcom said the number of children aged between five and seven who go online to send messages or make voice and video calls had risen 6% on last year to 65%, while half now watch live-streamed content, up from 39%.

The use of social media sites has also risen, with 38% of five-to-sevens now said to be using social media platforms, with WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram and Discord in particular seeing growth – despite these sites requiring users to be at least 13 years old to have an account.

In addition, the study also found that while 42% of parents said they used social media with their child, 32% said their child used social media independently.

The number of parents of younger children who said they were more likely to allow their child to have a social media profile before they reached the minimum age required has also risen, Ofcom said, from 25% to 30%.

Ofcom’s report says: “While parental concerns in some areas have increased considerably, their enforcement of rules appears to be diminishing, in part perhaps because of resignation about their ability to intervene in their children’s online lives.”

It adds that while parents, in general, still feel there are positives to their children being online, concerns around some aspects of it remain.

“We’ve asked for many years about whether parents feel that the benefits of their child going online outweigh the risks,” the report says.

Over the period, although parents have on balance felt positive, there has been an increase in uncertainty.

“And when we altered the question in 2022, separating out gaming, social media, and being online more generally, we saw that parents regarded their child’s gaming and use of social media as more risky than beneficial, although 57% of parents of five-15s still thought that being online in general was a good thing for their child.”

The publication of the research comes as the regulator prepares to launch a consultation on its draft children’s safety code of practice for tech firms, which will set out how platforms are expected to protect younger users of their services under the Online Safety Act.

Ofcom said it was also planning to launch an additional consultation later this year on how artificial intelligence can be used to mitigate the spread of harmful content online.

Secretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation Michelle Donelan said: “Children as young as five should not be accessing social media and these stark findings show why our Online Safety Act is essential.

“Most platforms say they do not allow under-13s onto their sites and the Act will ensure companies enforce these limits or they could face massive fines. If they fail to comply with Ofcom decisions and keep children safe their bosses could face prison.

“Protecting children online is our number one priority and we will not hesitate to build on the Act to keep them safe.”