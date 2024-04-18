Argentina asks to join Nato as President Milei seeks more prominent role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Argentina asks to join Nato as President Milei seeks more prominent role

By Press Association
Argentina on Thursday requested to join Nato as a global partner (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Argentina formally requested to join NATO on Thursday as a global partner, a status that would facilitate greater political and security cooperation.

President Javier Milei’s right-wing government aims to boost ties with Western powers and attract investment.

The request came as Nato’s deputy general secretary Mircea Geoana discussed regional security challenges with Argentine defence minister Luis Petri, who was visiting Brussels.

Mr Geoana said he welcomed Argentina’s bid to become an accredited partner in the alliance — a valued role short of “ally” for nations not in Nato’s geographical area and not required to participate in collective military actions.

US Argentina Milei
Argentine President Javier Milei (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Nato membership is currently limited to European countries, Turkey, Canada, and the United States.

The designation could allow Argentina access to advanced technology, security systems, and training that was not previously available to it, the Argentine presidency said.

“Argentina plays an important role in Latin America,” Mr Geoana said at the Nato headquarters.

“Closer political and practical cooperation could benefit us both.”

Mr Milei has been pushing a radical libertarian agenda aimed at reversing years of protectionist trade measures, overspending and crippling international debt that has plunged the country’s economy into a tailspin.

Over his past four months as president, he has reshaped Argentina’s foreign policy to almost unconditional support for the United States.

This is part of an effort to return Argentina to prominence in the global economy after past administrations allowed relations with Washington and European allies to wither.

Mr Milei’s government also seeks security benefits through warming ties with Western countries.

On Thursday, the US government announced it was providing Argentina with 40 million dollars (£32 million) in foreign military financing for the first time in more than two decades — a grant that allows key US allies like Israel to buy American weaponry.

The funds, intended to help Argentina equip and modernise its military, will help foot the bill for 24 American F-16 fighter aircraft Argentina bought from Denmark earlier this week.

Defence minister Mr Petri hailed the acquisition of the advanced warplanes as “the most important military purchase since Argentina’s return to democracy” in 1983. The 300 million dollar (£241 million) price tag has drawn criticism from Mr Milei’s political opponents as he slashes spending across the government.

Formally partnering with Nato requires the consensus of all 32 Nato members.

Argentina’s ties to key Nato ally Britain have been fraught since 1982 when the two went to war over the contested Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic.

Other global partners of the alliance include Afghanistan, Australia, Iraq, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand, and Pakistan. Currently, the only Nato partner in Latin America is Colombia.