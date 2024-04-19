MP ‘deeply saddened’ as Israeli twinning signs disappear from Bournemouth roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

MP ‘deeply saddened’ as Israeli twinning signs disappear from Bournemouth roads

By Press Association
People enjoying the weather on Bournemouth beach (PA)
An MP has condemned the disappearance of signs marking the twinning of Bournemouth with an Israeli seaside city as “an act of antisemitic vandalism”.

The road signs which highlight the link between the Dorset resort town with Netanya on the Israeli Mediterranean coast, have disappeared from four locations on roads entering the town.

Now Dorset Police and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council are investigating whether the signs have been stolen.

Tobias Ellwood has described the disappearance of the signs as an ‘act of antisemitic vandalism’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

And the local authority has pledged to replace them as soon as possible.

Tobias Ellwood, the MP for Bournemouth East, said he was “deeply saddened” to see the signs had gone missing.

The Conservative backbencher’s house was targeted in February by pro-Palestinian protesters, with the police warning his family to “stay away” from the property to avoid “antagonising the situation”.

He posted on X: “Deeply saddened to see signs for Bournemouth’s twin city in Israel removed from a number of ‘Welcome to Bournemouth’ posts.

“It’s difficult not to assume this unauthorised removal is connected with current Middle East events.

“I hope the council replaces the ‘Netanya’ signs as soon as possible.

“The deep bond between our two seaside towns is strong and will not be affected by what seems an act of antisemitic vandalism.”

A BCP Council spokeswoman said that the signs had not been removed by the authority and it had informed the police.

The signs were taken from Magna Road, Mountbatten Roundabout, Ringwood Road and New Road.

The spokeswoman said: “Bournemouth remains twinned with Netanya.

“BCP Council has not removed these signs. We have ordered replacement signs and will install them as soon as possible.”

A Dorset Police spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware that a number of signs around Bournemouth have been removed and we are liaising with BCP Council to establish the circumstances and identify whether any offences have been committed.”