Mother of murdered teenager praises people of Liverpool as she is made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother of murdered teenager praises people of Liverpool as she is made MBE

By Press Association
Dr Gee Walker after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Victoria Jones/PA)
Dr Gee Walker after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (Victoria Jones/PA)

The mother of a teenager murdered in a racist attack has paid tribute to the supportive people of Liverpool as she was made an MBE for her fight against prejudice.

Dr Gee Walker has devoted her life to tackling racism and called for greater public support for the work of the foundation, named in honour of her son Anthony Walker, that is tackling the “evil that racism brings”.

She was made an MBE by the Princess Royal during a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony for services to diversity and racial injustice.

Dr Walker’s 18-year-old son was killed in Merseyside in 2005 by racist cousins Paul Taylor and Michael Barton, the brother of former Premiership footballer Joey Barton.

Dr Gee Walker
Dr Gee Walker praised the people who work behind the scenes at the Anthony Walker Foundation (Victoria Jones/PA)

The crime prompted widespread condemnation at the time and in its aftermath the Anthony Walker Foundation was founded by his family to tackle racism, hate crime and discrimination by providing educational opportunities, victim support services and by promoting equity and inclusion for all.

Dr Walker said her son’s legacy was “forgiveness” because “he was always a man of love, and I do this for him, and I hope he will be proud of me today for receiving this honour”.

She added: “I honour the people who work behind the scenes tirelessly – my children who are here with me – because they are part of the journey and I could not have done it without them.

“And the people of Liverpool, I must honour them because they stood with me, and this is also for them. They continually supported us in every way, shape and form – so, Liverpool, I salute you.”