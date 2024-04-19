Lotto ticket-holder claims £5.2m jackpot prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Lotto ticket-holder claims £5.2m jackpot prize

By Press Association
Winning ticket-holders must decide whether or not to go public (Yui Mok/PA)
Winning ticket-holders must decide whether or not to go public (Yui Mok/PA)

A Lotto ticket-holder has come forward to claim the £5.2 million jackpot prize.

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said the £5,281,290 was won in the draw on Wednesday April 17.

The claim will now go through a validation process and if confirmed, the prize will be paid at an appointment with one of the operator’s winners’ advisers.

The ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news with the world.

The multi-million pound claim comes in what is turning out to be a fruitful month for Lotto players, with 10 millionaires made in April so far.

Eight ticket-holders have scooped £1 million each by matching five main numbers and the bonus ball, while two very lucky ticket-holders have become multi-millionaires.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “We’re over the moon that this fantastic Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed.

“Winning a Lotto jackpot is the stuff that dreams are made of, just imagine the possibilities for this lucky ticket-holder with a whopping £5.2m ready to help turn their dreams into reality.

“We will now focus on supporting this latest Lotto jackpot-winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”