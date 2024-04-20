British mountaineer ‘confident’ ahead of scaling world’s 14 highest mountains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British mountaineer ‘confident’ ahead of scaling world’s 14 highest mountains

By Press Association
Akke Rahman will be scaling the 14 peaks over 8,000 metres tall (Akke Rahman/PA)
A British-Bangladeshi mountaineer aiming to climb the 14 highest peaks in the world has said he is feeling “confident” and ready to face Mount Everest for a second time as he raises money for charity.

Akke Rahman, 41, told the PA news agency he is starting the challenge by beginning the climb up Mount Everest this month, having become the first British Muslim to climb the world’s highest mountain in 2022.

He said: “I’m ready to face it. I’m doing it for humanity and I’m helping people.

“Last time I did it, I did it in 21 days, which was pretty much half the expected time, so I’m hoping some of that experience will get me through this.”

The 14 mountains he will be climbing are all over 8,000 metres tall and he expects to complete his mission around September 2025.

He will be taking on the challenge in four phases, with the first phase comprising Everest, Lhotse, Makalu and Kanchenjunga.

The mountaineer, based in Oldham, Greater Manchester, said: “I feel confident. I’m going to go there, give it my best shot, and I’m going to take them one by one and that’s probably the best way to do it.

“Everything is pretty much done in terms of logistics so I just need to get myself in that zone where I can just go there and do what I do best.”

K2, Cho Oyu and Shishapangma are among the other mountains Mr Rahman will be climbing.

On preparing for the challenge, he said: “The thing is, we don’t have high altitude mountains in the UK, so I can’t really go and get myself acclimated, so what I do is just fitness, I run five or six times a week, and I go to the gym and I do some light workouts just to build my strength.”

He will be documenting his journey on his Instagram, @akke_rahman.

He started out in climbing by scaling Mount Snowdon in Wales in 2019, vowing that if he enjoyed it he would go on to tackle Elbrus, Europe’s tallest mountain, in Russia.

In 2020, Mr Rahman climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and Mont Blanc within a week and later that year, he broke the UK record for climbing Elbrus after reaching the summit in less than 24 hours.

Mr Rahman said: “I took up mountaineering just to inspire my children and show them that you can do more than just average and you can do great things.

“I just wanted to be an inspiration to them and at least they can say, ‘my dad was this and I aspire to be something like this or something better’.

“That’s where it all started and then it just sort of spiralled out of control.”

As a brand ambassador for UK Islamic Mission, Mr Rahman will be raising money for the charity to help communities in Bangladesh, the UK and elsewhere.

He is motivated to inspire other people to get fit while raising money for causes close to his heart.

He said: “Mountaineering is my passion but my fuel is helping people.

“I’m doing my best for humanity to try and help as many people as I can.

“I want everyone to join hands and help the needy, not just further afield but in the UK as well.”

To donate to Mr Rahman’s fundraiser, visit

justgiving.com/page/ukimbd

.