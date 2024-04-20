Attorney General considering if Cody Fisher murder sentences should be reviewed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Attorney General considering if Cody Fisher murder sentences should be reviewed

By Press Association
Court artist sketch of Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch of Remy Gordon (left) and Kami Carpenter (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The Attorney General is considering whether to refer the sentences of two men who were convicted of murdering a footballer on a nightclub dancefloor to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration.

Remy Gordon, 23, and Kami Carpenter, 22, were jailed for life with a minimum of 26 and 25 years respectively for stabbing 23-year-old former Birmingham City academy player Cody Fisher to death on Boxing Day 2022.

On Saturday, the Attorney General’s Office said it has received a referral arguing their sentences were too lenient.

Cody Fisher death court case
Former Birmingham City academy member Cody Fisher also played for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting (Family handout/PA)

A spokesperson for Victoria Prentis said she will weigh up whether to refer the case to the Court of Appeal.

The statutory time limit for the review to be completed is May 3, her spokesperson said.

Mr Fisher was attacked with a weapon smuggled through security into the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, in a pre-planned “act of retribution” for a minor incident two days earlier.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were told Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Birmingham, orchestrated the “awful revenge” after Mr Fisher made brief “unavoidable” contact with his back while leaving a club in Solihull on Christmas Eve.

Cody Fisher death court case
Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were told Remy Gordon orchestrated the “awful revenge” after Mr Fisher made brief ‘unavoidable’ contact in a club on Christmas Eve (West Midlands Police/PA)

Mr Fisher was not prepared to apologise, having done nothing wrong and been threatened with violence, the court heard, and left the club with his friend.

The court heard Gordon sent messages on Snapchat to friends around 45 minutes after the initial incident, appealing for help to identify a photograph of Mr Fisher and threatening to “shank him up”.

Mobile phone footage of the victim lying on the floor after he was stabbed in the chest and leg by Carpenter, of Owens Croft, Kings Norton, was shown to the court.

Mr Fisher, who also played football for Stratford Town and Bromsgrove Sporting, died at the scene.