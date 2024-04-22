£113 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

£113 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot

By Press Association
The top prize would place the winner 12th on the National Lottery winnings leaderboard (Yui Mok/PA)
The top prize would place the winner 12th on the National Lottery winnings leaderboard (Yui Mok/PA)

An estimated £113 million jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday’s EuroMillions lottery draw.

The top prize would make a single winner richer than Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who has an estimated net worth of £95 million, and place them 12th on the National Lottery winnings leaderboard.

The lucky ticket holder would also win a prize more than 450 times greater than the £250,000 investment given to the winner of The Apprentice, which aired its finale on Thursday, though would not quite match host Alan Sugar’s estimated net worth of £1.21 billion.

A single winner could splash out on the most expensive private island in the Bahamas, worth some £50 million, and still afford three Boeing 747 jets to fly out friends and family.

Lottery operators Allwyn said the EuroMillions jackpot would be the second won in the UK so far this year, after Richard and Debbie Nuttall scooped the £61 million prize in January.

EuroMillions jackpot winners
Richard and Debbie Nuttall won £61 million in January, finding out the good news while on holiday (Allwyn/PA)

The couple, both 54, from Colne in Lancashire, initially thought they had won only £2.60 when they first received the news while in Fuerteventura celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Tuesday’s fabulous jackpot could be one to remember if an incredibly lucky UK ticket-holder scoops the entire sum.

“My first piece of advice to our winners is to breathe and take it all in – you didn’t have the money yesterday so there is no need to rush. You’ve just won mega amounts of money, allow yourself some time to get used to that fact.

“People hope and dream that they will win, and sometimes even talk about what they will do when they win but these ideas often change once it actually happens, especially when it’s an amount this big.

“My team and I have our fingers crossed for all UK players and are on standby to support all our big winners as they start their life-changing journey.

“Make sure you grab your ticket early to be in with a chance of winning!”

Players are urged to get their tickets before 7.30pm on Tuesday.