Romanian court orders trial can begin in case of influencer Andrew Tate

By Press Association
Andrew Tate at the Bucharest Tribunal in February (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Andrew Tate at the Bucharest Tribunal in February (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

A court in Romania’s capital has ruled that a trial can start in the case of influencer Andrew Tate, who is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Bucharest Tribunal ruled on Friday that prosecutors’ case file against Tate met the legal criteria, but did not set a date for the trial to begin.

Tate’s spokeswoman, Mateea Petrescu, said the ruling has been appealed against.

Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan inside the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, in January
Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan inside the Court of Appeals building in Bucharest, Romania, in January (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Tate, 37, was arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest along with his brother Tristan Tate and two Romanian women.

Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June last year.

They have denied the allegations.

“The ruling issued by the preliminary chamber judge lacks legal basis and reasoning,” Eugen Vidineac, one of the brothers’ lawyers, said after the decision.

“We have filed a strong appeal as we believe the ruling to be unlawful.”

Ahead of the court’s decision on Friday, the legal case had been discussed for months in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors’ evidence and case file.

“We reassert our belief in the fairness of the arguments we presented during the preliminary hearing and in the memoranda concerning the legality of the criminal investigation,” said Ioan Gliga, another lawyer for the Tates.

“Although they did not receive the necessary attention in the preliminary hearing, we are confident that the appeal court judge panel will support us.”

Andrew Tate leaves the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, in February
Andrew Tate leaves the Bucharest Tribunal in February (Vadim Ghird/AP)

Andrew Tate, who has amassed 9.1 million followers on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

Tate was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and for hate speech.

Both Tates are dual British-US citizens.

Last month, the Bucharest Tribunal extended geographical restrictions against Tate, a former professional kickboxer, stipulating he cannot leave the country.

Tate had requested that he be able to travel within the European Union with the prior approval of a judge.

After the Tate brothers’ arrest, they were held for three months in police detention before being moved to house arrest.

They were later restricted to Bucharest Municipality and nearby Ilfov County, but can now travel freely around Romania.

Also last month, the Tate brothers appeared at the Bucharest Court of Appeal in a separate case, after British authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression in a UK case dating back to 2012-2015.

The appeals court granted the British request to extradite the Tates to the UK, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.