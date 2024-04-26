Sharon Stone on humanitarianism: You don’t save lives winning a Golden Globe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sharon Stone on humanitarianism: You don’t save lives winning a Golden Globe

By Press Association
Sharon Stone on humanitarianism: You don’t save lives winning a Golden Globe (Doug Peters/PA)
Sharon Stone on humanitarianism: You don’t save lives winning a Golden Globe (Doug Peters/PA)

US actress Sharon Stone has brushed off Hollywood in favour of humanitarianism, saying “it took 35 years, but I’m in the right room”.

The star found fame in 1992’s Basic Instinct opposite Michael Douglas, and later lost out on winning an Oscar for Martin Scorsese’s crime thriller Casino to Susan Sarandon in Dead Man Walking.

In 2013, Stone became a Nobel Laureate after receiving the Peace Summit Award for her “activities that brought solidarity and new hope to the millions of people who have fought and are fighting against the tragedy of HIV/Aids”.

Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone won a Peace Summit Award in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I never told people here in LA that I even won,” Stone told former first minster of Scotland Alex Salmond on his show Turkish Tea Talk.

“I didn’t tell anybody because I thought, how can I tell people in the movie business that I won a Nobel Prize.”

Salmond asked the 66-year-old the comparison between winning the Nobel Award to winning best actress in a motion picture at the Golden Globes for her role in Casino.

“You don’t get to save lives winning a Golden Globe,” she said.

Stone said during her time in Warsaw, Poland – where she received the award, she met with Lech Walesa – the former president of the eastern European country.

Royal visit to Poland – Day Two
Former Polish president Lech Walesa (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She added: “I got to spend time with him and learn from him about how to create a peaceful revolution, a bloodless revolution.

“I got to spend time with Shirin Ebadi, who left Iran, whose husband was put in prison, whose family was taken from her, who won the Nobel Prize for going against the government.”

Struggling to hold back her tears, Stone continued: “These people who were so courageous.

“Betty Williams, who became my godmother, who created the Million Mom March in Ireland and stopped the uprising.

“Suddenly, I was like, I’m in the right goddamn room. These are my people.

“I would stand in the street with these people. I would risk my lives with these people.

“These people get me, I get them.

“It took 35 years, but I’m in the right room.”

The 96th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Sharon Stone attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this year (Doug Peters/PA)

However, Stone did not completely write off returning to the silver screen.

“I’m looking for something that’s really powerful and meaningful and good, comedically or dramatically, but something like that,” she said.

Salmond said he heard a rumour that Stone might be coming to Scotland to make a film.

“I’ve heard rumours, but no-one’s approached me directly….The closer I can get to my ancestors, the happier I’ll be,” she added.