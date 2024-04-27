Zeki Amdouni saves Burnley at Manchester United to turn up heat on Erik ten Hag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zeki Amdouni saves Burnley at Manchester United to turn up heat on Erik ten Hag

By Press Association
Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni scored a dramatic late equaliser at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Substitute Zeki Amdouni’s late spot-kick sealed relegation-threatened Burnley a late 1-1 draw to increase the spotlight on under-fire Erik ten Hag and stuttering Manchester United.

Old Trafford has been a happy hunting ground down the years for Manchester City great Vincent Kompany and his team made the short journey down the M66 looking to boost their faint hopes of a great escape.

Antony looked to have pushed Burnley further towards the drop with a late strike, only for the otherwise impressive United goalkeeper Andre Onana to give away a late penalty, converted by Amdouni.

There were boos at the full-time whistle from a number of the home faithful at Old Trafford, where the travelling support applauded their players’ efforts as they continue to scrap for survival.

Bruno Fernandes hit a post during a bright United start, but Burnley grew into the game and Onana’s spectacular reaction stopped Lyle Foster’s bullet header.

United continued to toil and boos greeted the decision to take off Kobbie Mainoo for Scott McTominay, but the mood improved when Antony impressively capitalised on a Sander Berge mistake to score in the 79th minute.

The mood soon darkened again, though, as Onana clattered Amdouni as he tried to deal with a cross, with the substitute scoring from the spot after referee John Brooks reviewed the pitchside monitor.

This was another trough on this roller coaster of a season at Old Trafford.

David Datro Fofana got a warning shot on Onana’s goal inside 20 seconds but United reacted well, with Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Antony having attempts.

The winger twice called Aro Muric into action and Christian Eriksen saw an effort taken just off target as United fans gleefully chanted about Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s misfortune.

Fernandes hit a post with a venomous snapshot in the 19th minute and Mainoo’s strike into the ground whistled just off target as the hosts pushed for the opener.

But, like against Sheffield United on Wednesday, the hosts’ early intensity faded and their shape softened.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was impressive (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wilson Odobert saw a hopeful curling effort tipped over by Onana and, after Foster and Dara O’Shea ballooned over, the goalkeeper produced an exceptional reaction save to deny the Clarets.

A cleared free-kick was volleyed back in by captain Josh Cullen, with Foster reacting with a seven-yard header stopped by a strong left hand.

Onana spread himself well to deny Foster as Burnley attacked again, with Garnacho slamming into the side netting as United tried to sneak a lead before the break.

The 19-year-old did brilliantly to get to the byline early in the second half but Antony could only direct weakly at Muric, with the Argentina international striking across the face of goal.

Eriksen failed to capitalise on a quick Fernandes free-kick and frustration bubbled over when Mainoo was taken off, with boos echoing around the ground.

Garnacho saw a fizzing shot pushed over and United became increasingly desperate against a Burnley side that appeared to blow hopes of a positive result in the 79th minute.

Antony cut out a lax square pass from Berge and raced behind, just managing to keep his balance as the Burnley midfielder attempted to recover and hitting a low strike beyond Muric.

The Brazil international made the most of what proved to be short-lived celebrations.

Onana attempted to push a cross clear but only managed to connect with Amdouni after Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed clear.

A penalty was awarded upon VAR review and the substitute stepped up to coolly send Onana the wrong way with three minutes remaining.

United claimed a spot-kick of their own in stoppage time, with Antony’s cross hitting Vitinho’s hand.

Nothing was given and the home side continued to push in stoppage time, with Odobert forced Onana into a save at his post at the other end.