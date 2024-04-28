Nicole Kidman: Being honoured at AFI is ‘a little overwhelming’ as an introvert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicole Kidman: Being honoured at AFI is ‘a little overwhelming’ as an introvert

By Press Association
Nicole Kidman was the first Australian actor to receive the accolade (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)
Nicole Kidman was the first Australian actor to receive the accolade (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

Australian actress Nicole Kidman has described a ceremony where she received the American Film Institute (AFI) life achievement award as “a little overwhelming” – but reiterated her gratitude for the honour.

Hollywood stars including Morgan Freeman, Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon appeared on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actress, who became the 49th recipient of the award – the highest honour for a career in film at the AFI – arrived in a glittering golden dress.

49th AFI Life Achievement Award – Arrivals
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 49th AFI life achievement award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/PA)

The Moulin Rouge star was the first Australian actor to receive the accolade and joins a star-studded roster of previous recipients including Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro.

Kidman, who said she has an introverted personality, told the PA news agency on the carpet: “It’s a little overwhelming.

“I want to be able to appreciate it and show that I love it, and that I am so grateful, but I’m a little awkward, that’s just my personality, I’m sometimes shy.”

Kidman described it as “everything short-circuits in me”.

The 56-year-old continued: “As an actor that’s what we do, we act as actors, we’re given scripts, we have direction, we collaborate.

“So, the idea of being by yourself … but I’ll always rise to the occasion and I’m so grateful to be on this list.”

49th AFI Life Achievement Award – Show
Nicole Kidman is helped down the stairs after being introduced to the audience during the tribute gala (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Kidman added that she wanted everyone to know she is “incredibly grateful and appreciative”.

The actress was scheduled to be presented with the award on June 10 last year but the ceremony was postponed indefinitely due to the writers’ strike, which was resolved in September after 146 days on the picket line.

Kidman has been nominated for five Academy Awards, winning the best actress Oscar in 2003 for her performance in The Hours alongside three-time Oscar winner Streep.

During her career, she has also won a Bafta, two Emmys, and six Golden Globe awards.